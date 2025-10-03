‘Landman’ Season 2 trailer is out and ‘1883’ star’s bold return to Sheridan’s universe delivers big time

From curt quips, to a gritty storyline, 'Landman' Season 2's action-packed trailer promises enough drama

'Landman' Season 2 has a new trailer. The latest clip featuring Billy Bob Thornton and Demi Moore promises high-octane action as Paramount+'s big oil drama is set to premiere on November 16. The hit series from 'Yellowstone' co-creator Taylor Sheridan was renewed for a second run earlier this year. The much-awaited show will now see Thornton's West Texas oilman Tommy Norris with a new partner in Cami Miller (Moore), who has now taken over M-Tex Oil from her late husband, alongside Norris.

The official logline reads, "As oil rises from the earth, so do secrets, and Tommy Norris’ (Thornton) breaking point may be closer than he realizes. Facing mounting pressure from M-Tex Oil, Cami Miller (Moore), and the shadow of his kin, survival in West Texas isn’t noble, it’s brutal. And sooner or later something’s got to break." The trailer, spanning just under two minutes and 30 seconds, shows high stakes, raw emotion from Moore’s Miller, a series of curt one-liners from Thornton's Norris, and his son, Cooper (Jacob Lofland). Picking up from 'Landman' Season 1 finale, one scene shows a determined Miller making her demands clear. “I want success. Get it for me,” she responds when Norris asks her about why she wouldn't let him sell M-Tex Oil.

Moore's character is set to take center stage after the emotional end to her husband, Monty Miller's (Jon Hamm) death in the finale. Hamm's character spent the last few episodes in the hospital after his fifth cardiac arrest. The oil giant was shown to have died in the final episode after he was too weak to accept a heart transplant. Speaking to USA Today, Hamm shared his two cents on the finale and his character's death.

"We forget that in the pursuit of the almighty dollar, this is the consequence," Hamm said. "We've seen all season the danger of what these guys do in 'The Patch.' But it's not only the imminent danger of getting blown up; it's taking this work home with you, managing people, money, stress, and life. How many heart attacks had Monty had? He was very much playing with fire." His exit also sets up an intriguing storyline for Moore's character. There's ample focus on Cooper as he's lucking out on his own, especially when one of his oil wells seemingly explodes. There's enough drama in the Norris household with his ex-wife, Angie Norris (Ali Larter), hurling plates at him before he calms her down with a quick-witted reply.

Season two sees the return of Norris' family, Larter, Michelle Randolph, and Lofland. It also sees new names in Andy Garcia (making an appearance in the finale), Mark Collie, and James Jordan, along with Sam Elliott, Paulina Chávez, Colm Feora, and Kayla Wallace. Sheridan and Christian Wallace serve as co-creators of the show, with the former also serving as the executive producer. Thornton, Stephen Kay, Michael Friedman, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, and Wallace round up the rest of the EPs.