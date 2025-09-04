Billy Bob Thornton teases twist that could change the whole show in ‘really intense’ season 2 of ‘Landman’

‘Landman’ Season 2 premieres November 16 with new twists and a deeper look at oil, money, and family.

'Landman' Season 2 has been one of the most anticipated shows on TV. Following the cliffhanger finale where Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) steps in as president of M-Tex, fans are eager to see how the story unfolds. With filming for Season 2 already wrapped, one of the show’s stars recently teased a surprising twist in the upcoming episodes. They hinted that season 2 will bring some noticeable differences from the debut season, making the wait even harder for fans.

A still of Billy Bob Thornton from 'Landman' (Image Source: Paramount+ | Landman)

Billy Bob Thornton recently revealed that 'Landman' Season 2 will shift focus now that viewers are familiar with the characters and the oil industry backdrop introduced in 'Landman' Season 1. Without the heavy exposition, the new season will explore relationships more deeply, creating what Thornton calls a "slow burn" that "really ramps up" as it unfolds, as per Screen Rant.

Thornton teased how 'Landman' Season 2 will differ from the first, explaining that fans won't have to sit through heavy setup this time. "When season 2 starts, though, fans won't have to worry about keeping up with a lot of exposition. As a result, Landman season 2 'really ramps up' the longer it unfolds, which will create a more intense viewing experience and a bit of a 'slow burn,'" said Thornton. He added that since viewers already know the characters, Sheridan could focus more deeply on their connections, saying, "Now that the audience knows all the characters, Taylor was able to really dive into the relationships more. Last season, we had to explain what this business was all about and who the people are. This season, he was able to really focus in the first few episodes on the family dynamic and the business dynamic. But this one really ramps up as it goes on, and there's more and more intensity."

With Thornton's revelation, it is clear that, unlike season 1, 'Landman' Season 2 won't need to spend time on exposition, since viewers already know the world and characters. This allows Sheridan to dive deeper into storylines and character motivations, promising a richer and more engaging viewing experience. Paramount+ officially announced that 'Landman' Season 2 will arrive on Sunday, November 16. This follows the success of Season 1, which debuted on November 17, 2024, and quickly established itself as another major hit in Sheridan's growing collection of acclaimed dramas, as per RadioTimes.com.

In fact, the premiere episode alone drew in an impressive 35 million global viewers, setting new records for the platform. The announcement came through a special date reveal video, which hinted at the rising tensions and high-stakes drama fans can expect in the upcoming chapter. While a full synopsis for Season 2 has not yet been shared, Paramount+ has confirmed that the series will continue its exploration of the "proverbial boomtowns of West Texas," diving deeper into the world of oil, money, and power struggles that define the region. 'Landman' Season 2 will also introduce Sam Elliot in a key character.