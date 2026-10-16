Are Margaret and Cal dead in ‘Tulsa King’? Season 4 premiere delivers a major twist

Oklahoma’s governor and Dwight’s love interest board a private jet in the first episode of Season 4

Margaret Devereaux (Dana Delany) is the reason why Dwight “The General“ Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) even crossed paths with Cal Thresher (Neal McDonough). Cal first appeared at the start of ‘Tulsa King’ Season 2, launching his career as an oil magnate-cum-wannabe medical marijuana kingpin and immediately sensed a threat from Dwight. Jump to Season 3, and there’s Margaret, helping Cal land the Oklahoma governor’s seat as she snakes her way into his clique. Now, ‘Tulsa King’ Season 4’s premiere episode, ‘W.W.D.D.,’ did not play along with that storyline.

A still from ‘Tulsa King’ (Image Source: Instagram | tulsaking)

In the episode, Cal is the governor now and invites Margaret to come along with him to the Governors’ Conference on the Mariana Islands. That means flying on his private jet and everything. But then, in the middle of the night, Dwight’s sister Joanne (Annabella Sciorra) pulls the rug out and tells him that it went down somewhere over the Pacific Ocean. The disaster begins with an eerie silence. As the plane is flying along, air traffic controllers are trying to reach the cockpit, but there’s radio silence. And then we see a little inside shot of the cabin, and everyone on board - Margaret, Cal, the pilots - are all passed out cold. So with the pilots out of commission, the plane plummets down from the air. But we did not see the crash happening or them dying, so it’s not confirmed. However, surviving under those circumstances is highly unlikely.

So how did all of the people on board just lose consciousness simultaneously? The clues point to foul play and sabotage. It can be assumed that someone compromised the airplane’s oxygen system or released toxic fumes into the ventilation system before takeoff. Also, there are quite a few people who are eligible for the job. The fractured New York Mob could have planned to put a damper on Dwight’s lucrative Oklahoma enterprise by eliminating the woman he cherished. Meanwhile, there are many people who did not want Thresher to become Governor. Another possibility is the rival syndicates. Cartels eye the expansive state’s medical weed market in Oklahoma.

A still from ‘Tulsa King’ (Image Source: Instagram | tulsaking)

Margaret was Dwight’s anchor, the only true calm in his life. Taking her out in a cold, grisly manner is going to strip The General of all restraint. Now, he is ready to go nuclear on a manhunt to discover who took her out. After Thresher’s untimely demise, Lieutenant Governor Amanda Clark (Gretchen Mol) steps in to replace him - and her political machinations and the way she plays Dwight’s empire will have major implications for turf wars in ‘Tulsa King’ Season 4. New episodes premiere weekly on Paramount+ at 3:00 a.m. ET / 12:00 a.m. PT. The Season has 10 episodes in total, with the finale set for December 18, 2026.