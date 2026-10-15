Where was ‘Tulsa King’ filmed? Inside the real locations behind Sylvester Stallone’s crime drama

‘Tulsa King’ takes viewers beyond its namesake city as Dwight Manfredi’s empire grows across seasons. Here's a look at the real-life locations.

Dwight Manfredi has built an empire, but the cameras behind ‘Tulsa King’ have kept moving. The crime drama returns to Paramount+ for Season 4 on October 16, with Sylvester Stallone reprising his role as the mob boss. Its filming history stretches beyond the streets viewers associate with his operation. The latest season also marks the end of one production chapter before another relocation.

Season 4 was filmed in metro Atlanta, continuing the production’s run in Georgia. Eagle Rock Studios Atlanta in Norcross housed filming for Seasons 2 through 4. Michael Clark, the studio’s vice president of studio operations, confirmed the production’s departure to the outlet. Filming on the fourth season had already wrapped by the time that report was published.

Bred-2-Buck Saloon serves as a gathering place for Dwight’s crew in ‘Tulsa King’ (Image Source: Youtube/Paramount+)

The next stop is New York, with Season 5 now confirmed and production underway. The relocation follows the plans Variety reported, when a fifth-season writers’ room had opened but a renewal remained unannounced. That report identified financial and storyline considerations behind the decision to leave Georgia. New York is also part of Dwight’s history.

Before those moves, Season 1 was filmed in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, with the latter supplying one of Dwight’s gathering places. The Whisky Barrel Saloon at 4120 Newcastle Road provided the original Bred-2-Buck Saloon exterior. On screen, the bar belongs to Mitch Keller, played by Garrett Hedlund. It becomes a meeting point for Dwight’s crew, placing an Oklahoma City building inside the show’s Tulsa world.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 16: Sylvester Stallone (R) is seen on the set of 'Tusla King' in Little Italy on April 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images) (Getty Photos | James Devaney)

Tulsa itself supplied the Mayo Hotel, where Dwight takes a suite after arriving in town. The hotel opened in 1925 and appears as his home base while he establishes himself. Another location, the Center of the Universe, takes its name from an acoustic effect that amplifies a speaker’s voice inside a circle. It features in the second episode, where Dwight returns to speak about his daughter, connecting the downtown landmark to his family story.

Elsewhere downtown, Boston Avenue appears when Dwight waits to cross at Fourth Street. The location now occupied by Coracle Coffee at 314 South Cincinnati Avenue formerly housed Triangle Coffee Roasters, where Dwight encounters barista Spencer. Fifty Grande’s December 2024 guide identified its replacement as Coracle Coffee, so the business name belongs to a later chapter than the scenes themselves. Tulsa International Airport features in Dwight’s arrival, while the Golden Driller statue appears in the opening titles.

‘Tulsa King’ moves its production base to New York for Season 5 after filming three seasons in Georgia (Image Source: Youtube/Paramount+)

Oklahoma City also supplied Auto Solutions at 5600 Northwest 39th Street for the dealership visited by Dwight and Tyson Mitchell, played by Jay Will. The Oklahoma State Fairgrounds hosted the fictional Ogallala-Land Festival, where the crew clashes with the Black Macadam motorcycle gang.

The dispute centers on who can sell nitrous oxide at the festival in episode four. Interior filming took place at Prairie Surf Studios in downtown Oklahoma City. Together, those locations explain why the first season’s version of Tulsa extends beyond the city limits.