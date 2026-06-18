'Your Fault: London' Ending Explained: Do Nick and Noah end up together? One mistake threatens their future

'Your Fault: London' pushes Nick and Noah to their limits, leading to a heartbreaking conclusion

Star-crossed lovers Nick (Matthew Broome) and Noah (Asha Banks) returned to Prime Video with 'Your Fault: London.' The last time the audience saw the pair, they decided to act on their undeniable chemistry, paying no heed to the possible consequences. The sequel begins with them stealing moments together during a Leister family celebration. The movie throws many challenges at the new couple, and by the end, it is clear that even though they love each other, the real world is too much for them to handle. The conspiracies push both of them to the brink, and the movie ends in bloodshed, with one of them losing everything.

Still of Nick and Noah from 'Your Fault: London' (Image Source: Prime Video)

The parents finally find out about their secret relationship in this installment. Ella (Eve Macklin) first suspects something is brewing when she notices Nick while dropping off Noah in Oxford. Her suspicions are confirmed when she detects Noah's jealousy towards Sophia, who is being hyped as the ideal partner for Nick. She immediately asks her daughter to put an end to whatever is going on between her and Nick, as they cannot afford to lose face in society. Noah reveals their relationship to William (Ray Fearon) when she realizes that he is pushing for a match between his son and Sophia. As expected, William rejects the possibility of the duo being in a relationship and asks them to break up. He gives them an ultimatum: either they part ways, or Nick loses his spot in his father's office, and Noah will no longer receive financial support for her Oxford education.

Still of Nick and Noah from 'Your Fault: London' (Image Source: Prime Video)

The duo agrees to part ways, but only in public as they continue to date in secret. Apart from their parents, past mistakes and new love rivals also threaten the relationship. Sophia (Louisa Binder) is introduced as the new business partner, who is clearly attracted to Nick. He reassures Noah about his feelings throughout the movie, but things become complicated when the business partners jet off for a company trip. Nick drinks a little too much and ends up spending the night in Sophia's room. Though he didn't cross the line, he lied to Noah to stop her from worrying. However, Noah's Oxford classmate Briar (Scarlett Rayner) seems to have other plans. She exposes his lie to create differences between the duo. It is later revealed that Briar and Nick dated once, but the latter ghosted her. To take revenge, she sows seeds of discord between the new pair.

Still of Nick and Sophia from 'Your Fault: London' (Image Source: Prime Video)

The lie causes a huge fight between Nick and Noah, and they decide to take a break. Nick eventually realizes his mistakes and calls Noah to patch things up. Briar picks up and lies to him, saying Noah is now with Michael (Joel Nankervis). The heartbroken pair then attends Leister Enterprises’ 25th Anniversary Party. Nick arrives with Sophia, while Noah attends with both Briar and Michael. Seeing Noah and Michael talk, Nick loses his temper and kisses Sophia. Noah panics as this makes her believe that all her suspicions were true. She rushes out of the party, and Nick follows her. Both of them lay everything out there, right in the middle of the gala, where they realize that neither has moved on. Briar's schemes are also revealed. However, the fact that both of them could drive each other to such madness startles Noah, and she decides to go with Michael to her apartment.

The calm she experiences with Michael leads Noah to commit a mistake that she later deeply regrets. Nick, in a bid to save their relationship, meets Noah the next day, and she informs him about her night with Michael. This pushes Nick to the edge, and he goes to meet Michael in the apartment. One thing leads to another, and Nick beats Michael up. Noah arrives at the scene and finds Nick being taken into custody. The ending delivers one of the most emotional moments of the franchise to date, as Nick looks at his wrist tattoo, which reads "You're mine." Earlier in the movie, Noah wrote the words on his wrist, and Nick permanently inked them. The tattoo serves as a brutal reminder that this time, he may have indeed lost Noah forever. The last movie of the series, 'Our Fault: London,' has already been commissioned and will continue Nick and Noah's saga on Prime Video.