'Free Willy' reimagining in the works at Warner Bros. — what we know so far about the beloved '90s classic

Warner Bros. is reviving a cherished classic, but fans may have to wait quite a while before it makes its way to the big screen

More than three decades after ‘Free Willy’ became one of the defining family films of the 1990s, the beloved story is preparing for another trip to the big screen. Warner Bros. has officially kicked off development on a new version of the film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. is joining forces with AGBO, the production company founded by Anthony and Joe Russo, for the reimagining. While the project is still in its early stages, the studio has already brought in writers Mary-Margaret Kunze and Jade Halley Bartlett to craft the screenplay. For many movie fans, ‘Free Willy’ remains one of those films that instantly brings back childhood memories. Released in 1993, the original followed a troubled young boy named Jesse (Jason James Richter).

A screengrab taken from the 'Free Willy' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @hbomax)

His life changed after he formed an unlikely friendship with Willy (a real-life whale named Keiko), an orca taken from the wild and forced to perform at an aquarium. As their bond grew stronger, Jesse became determined to return the whale to the ocean, where he belonged. The movie’s popularity eventually led to multiple follow-up films, including theatrical sequels and direct-to-video releases, turning ‘Free Willy’ into a long-running franchise. Now Warner Bros. hopes to introduce the classic story to today's audience. At this point, however, the project remains firmly in development. The studio has not shared story details, announced a director, or revealed whether the upcoming version will closely follow the original movie or take the premise in a different direction. The biggest piece of news so far is the creative team attached behind the scenes.

A screengrab taken from the 'Free Willy' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @hbomax)

Kunze and Bartlett will write the screenplay together. Although they are now teaming up for ‘Free Willy’, they have both built careers through different paths. Kunze previously worked as a creative executive at Marvel Television, where she was involved with series including ‘Agents of SHIELD’ and ‘Daredevil’. More recently, she served as a co-executive producer on Netflix's series ‘The Boroughs’. Bartlett, meanwhile, made her feature writing debut with ‘Miller's Girl’. The screenplay originally appeared on the 2016 Black List before eventually becoming a Lionsgate feature produced by Kunze. She has also created Netflix's upcoming series ‘Icebreaker’, an adaptation of Hannah Grace's bestselling young adult romance novel. Behind the camera, AGBO will oversee production alongside Warner Bros.

A screengrab taken from the 'Free Willy' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @hbomax)

Angela Russo-Otstot, Michael Disco, and Kassee Whiting are producing the film, while Anthony and Joe Russo will serve as executive producers. Moreover, Lauren Shuler Donner, who produced the 1993 film, will return as a co-producer alongside Courtney Baker. At Warner Bros., Jesse Ehrman and Cate Adams will oversee development. Even with several key creatives now attached, there are still several unanswered questions. Warner Bros. has not announced casting yet, and a director has also not been revealed, leaving another major piece of the puzzle missing. Production dates remain under wraps as well. That means audiences shouldn't expect a release date anytime in the near future. Studios often spend months, and sometimes even years, moving projects from script development to production.