Disney greenlights new ‘Cheetah Girls’ movie with Raven-Symoné and two OGs returning

'The Cheetah Girls: Next Gen,' starring three OGs, will focus on four new girls going on an epic musical adventure

Disney Channel and Disney+ have greenlit another installment of one of their most iconic franchises of all time. 'Cheetah Girls 4' is now officially in the works, after months of speculation, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The franchise comprises 'Cheetah Girls,' 'The Cheetah Girls 2,' and 'The Cheetah Girls: One World,' which are based on a book series of the same name by Deborah Gregory. The first film was the highest-rated movie of 2003 on both broadcast and cable. Its 2006 sequel holds the same honor across several key demos. Like all 'Cheetah Girls' movies, the fourth installment will also be musically driven.

A still from 'The Cheetah Girls' (Image Source: Disney)

Raven-Symoné, who starred in the first two movies, will reprise her role as Galleria and also serve as an executive producer for the venture. Debra Martin Chase, who served as an EP on the original trilogy, will return in the same capacity for the new movie. Adrienne Bailon, who played Chanel in the fictional band, will star in and co-produce the upcoming movie. Sabrina Bryan will also make a special appearance as Dorinda in the movie. Kiely Williams was notably absent from the announcement, implying that the OG Cheetah Girls might not be reuniting with all four members in the upcoming installment.

A still of Galleria and Chanel from 'The Cheetah Girls' (Image Source: Disney)

Lynn Whitfield and Lori Alter, who starred in the original as Dorothea and Juanita, respectively, are also slated to return. The fourth installment, titled 'The Cheetah Girls: Next Gen,' will focus on new girls who will take the legacy of the Cheetah Girls ahead. Leah Sava’ Jeffries will star as Galleria’s daughter Faith. Jeffries and Symoné previously played a mother-daughter duo in 'Empire.' Carmen Sanchez is set to play Chanel's sister Dior, while Kaileen Chang will feature as Ruby, and Sophie Lennon will appear as Brooklyn. All four girls performed as the new Cheetah Girls in a promotional reel.

The party’s just begun 🐆 Introducing The Cheetah Girls: Next Gen. pic.twitter.com/GLcirqxDed — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) July 8, 2026

South African actor Kamogelo Ramashala, selected from an open casting call, will also appear in a prominent role. 'One Tree Hill' fame Sophia Bush is also part of the ensemble cast as Jennifré. The movie's logline reads, “The story picks up when Cheetah Girls Galleria (Symoné) and Chanel (Bailon), alongside Galleria’s daughter Faith (Jeffries) and her three friends, travel to Africa to volunteer at a wildlife sanctuary. Along the way, these four teen girls test their friendship, find their voice, and discover the true Cheetah spirit as they save the preserve and ultimately take the stage as the new Cheetah Girls.”

A still from 'The Cheetah Girls' (Image Source: Disney)

Bille Woodruff will direct the movie based on a script penned by Kara Holden, Sarah Watson, and Deborah Swisher. Woodruff is also billed as a co-producer of the venture. Disney Kids & Family produces the venture, which features choreography from Kyle Hanagami. “The Cheetah Girls has always been about friendship, music and empowering young people to use their voice,” said Ayo Davis, the president of Disney Kids & Family, as per THR. “That spirit connected deeply with a generation of fans, and it still resonates today. Bringing this dynamic new group of young stars to the franchise allows us to continue that legacy for a new era of kids and families.” All the movies from the 'Cheetah Girls' franchise are currently streaming on Disney+.