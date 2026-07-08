Delayed 'M3GAN' spinoff 'SOULM8TE' gets new release plan after sequel's box office stumble

'SOULM8TE' makes a bold comeback with a revamped release plan following the underwhelming box office performance of 'M3GAN 2'

The 'M3GAN' universe is not done yet, but its next chapter is taking a different route to viewers. 'SOULM8TE,' the delayed spinoff connected to Blumhouse and Atomic Monster’s AI horror franchise, will now launch on digital platforms through Universal Home Entertainment on August 1. The film had earlier been planned for a theatrical release in January before Universal pulled it from the calendar. Director and co-writer Kate Dolan addressed the shift in an interview with the outlet, saying that a theatrical release is always something filmmakers hope for. She also noted that many of the movies that made her love cinema first reached her through TV, DVD, or VHS. “There’s such an audience for this movie, whether it be at home or in the theater,” Dolan told EW.

Lily Sullivan as Sara in a still from the trailer of 'SOULM8TE' (Image Source: Universal Pictures Home Entertainment/YouTube)

The release change follows a difficult theatrical run for 'M3GAN 2.0.' The sequel grossed $39 million worldwide, while the 2023 film 'M3GAN' earned more than $180 million globally. Unlike the original, the sequel shifted the franchise toward action-comedy, while 'SOULM8TE' is being positioned as a more adult thriller. Dolan also discussed the sequel’s box-office results, which were surprising and had an impact, but added that the team continues to move forward. 'SOULM8TE' stars Lily Sullivan as Sara, an AI-powered companion robot who becomes part of a test program. David Rysdahl plays David, a grieving engineer working for a robotics company that has been absorbed by a tech giant. Claudia Doumit plays Aubrey, while Arty Froushan plays the CEO who pushes the company’s staff to road-test the 'SOULM8TE' androids before launch. The film follows David as he attempts to program Sara into a truly sentient soulmate, only for her to develop needs of her own.

Dolan has described the movie as an erotic thriller with a satirical edge rather than a direct copy of 'M3GAN.' The filmmaker also stated that she drew inspiration from films such as 'Fatal Attraction,' 'Basic Instinct,' 'Dressed to Kill,' and 'To Die For' while shaping the film's tone. She also said the movie keeps a link to the 'M3GAN' world without depending on the original film’s formula. According to Dolan, the goal was to let 'SOULM8TE' work as its own story while still giving franchise fans something to recognize. That connection will also include nods to the wider franchise. Dolan confirmed that there are a “couple of M3GAN Easter eggs” in the film. However, she clarified that the movie was designed so viewers can understand it even if they have not watched 'M3GAN.' That could help the spinoff reach both franchise fans and viewers drawn to the AI companion thriller setup.

Lily Sullivan as Sara in a still from the trailer of 'SOULM8TE' (Image Source: Universal Pictures Home Entertainment/YouTube)

Jason Blum, producer and CEO of Blumhouse Atomic Monster, also backed the film’s genre mix in a statement. Blum said Dolan had blended tech paranoia with erotic thriller in a way that gives the movie more to say than its premise may suggest. Dolan’s own statement framed the film around how companies sell people on the idea of connection through apps, algorithms, and AI. She said 'SOULM8TE' examines desire, obsession, autonomy, and control through a story that recognizes how unusual its premise is. In a conversation with EW, she said, “I feel like it’s always a miracle to get a movie made in the first place,” she says, “so I’m always just grateful to be able to make something and have people watch it and share it at the end of the day.”