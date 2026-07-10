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Does ‘Evil Dead Burn’ have a post-credits scene? Here’s what fans need to know before heading to theaters

‘Evil Dead Burn’ delivers one last nightmare after the credits, bringing back a familiar name
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Souheila Yacoub in a still from 'Evil Dead Burn' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @evildead)
Souheila Yacoub in a still from 'Evil Dead Burn' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @evildead)

Evil Dead Burn’ finally arrived in theaters on July 10, and if you think the nightmare ends once the credits start rolling, think again. Director Sébastien Vaniček saves two extra scenes for the very end. While the first offers one final burst of blood-soaked horror, the second leaves fans with a huge question that could shape the future of the long-running franchise. The latest installment marks the sixth film in the ‘Evil Dead’ series. Although it tells a standalone story, it continues the timeline established after ‘Evil Dead Rise’, bringing back familiar mythology while introducing an entirely new group of victims. The story centers on Alice (Souheila Yacoub), a widow still struggling with the loss of her husband. She travels to her late husband's isolated family property, hoping to spend time with her in-laws. Instead of finding peace, she walks into a nightmare.

A screengrab taken from 'Evil Dead Burn' trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @WarnerBros)
A screengrab taken from the 'Evil Dead Burn' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @WarnerBros)

The family's attempt to use the Necronomicon unleashes a terrifying supernatural force, transforming the remote estate into the latest hunting ground for Deadites. Before long, Alice finds herself battling an army of possessed monsters while trying to survive the relentless evil that has escaped from the cursed book. After the movie ends, audiences who stay in their seats are rewarded with two additional scenes. Spoiler Alert! The first appears midway through the credits and functions as one final horror punchline rather than a major story reveal. It revisits the family's elderly grandmother, who has now fully transformed into a Deadite. Still roaming near the road, she spots an approaching vehicle and immediately puts on an innocent act. When a passing motorist pulls over to see whether the elderly woman needs assistance, the encounter turns into another brutal attack.

A screengrab taken from 'Evil Dead Burn' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @WarnerBros)
A screengrab taken from the 'Evil Dead Burn' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @WarnerBros)

The grandmother drops her act and violently attacks the unsuspecting stranger. While the sequence doesn't change the story itself, it delivers exactly the type of dark humor longtime fans have come to expect from the franchise. But the real surprise arrives after the credits have finished rolling. The final scene takes viewers back to the crematorium seen earlier in the film. A female employee brings her young daughter along while she works, and shows her around the building as they walk through rows of urns containing ashes that families never claimed. The child innocently asks why so many remain on the shelves. Her mother explains that sometimes, relatives never come back to collect them. Moments later, the mother briefly steps away, asking her daughter to stay where she is. The curious girl wanders through the room and discovers an urn bearing the name Ellie.

A screengrab of Alyssa Sutherland taken from 'Evil Dead Rise' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @studiocanaluk)
A screengrab of Alyssa Sutherland taken from the 'Evil Dead Rise' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @studiocanaluk)

‘Evil Dead’ fans will immediately recognize the reference to Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland), who became the main Deadite in ‘Evil Dead Rise’ after being possessed by the demonic force. She seemingly met her end when she was gruesomely destroyed in a wood chipper. As the lights begin flickering, the girl looks into a mirror and sees Deadite Ellie staring back. The possessed figure copies her movements before stepping through the glass into the real world. Ellie then brutally kills the child and turns toward the audience to deliver one chilling line: “Mummy’s back.” Unfortunately, fans hoping for immediate answers will need to be patient. The next confirmed movie in the franchise is ‘Evil Dead Wrath’, which won't continue this storyline. Instead, the upcoming film will travel back to 1972, serving as a prequel. ‘Evil Dead Wrath’ is currently scheduled to hit theaters on April 7, 2028.

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