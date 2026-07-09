MEAWW Entertainment Logo

How is Duncan alive in ‘Dune: Part Three’? Fans confused over Jason Momoa’s appearance in new trailer

Duncan Idaho was featured in the Dune trilogy's first film as a skilled swordmaster who laid down his life to protect House Atreides.
BY DEEPTI SEQUEIRA
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
An image of Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho in 'Dune: Part Three' (Cover Image Source: Warner Bros./Legendary | Dune: Part Three)
An image of Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho in 'Dune: Part Three' (Cover Image Source: Warner Bros./Legendary | Dune: Part Three)

Director Denis Villeneuve and actor Timothée Chalamet unveiled the second trailer for 'Dune: Part Three' on July 8 at a fan event in Los Angeles. The 2-minute and 30-second trailer packed plenty of action and emotion, but what caught fans’ attention was the return of a fan-favorite character who died in the first film. Jason Momoa, who played the warrior Duncan Idaho, is set to return in the film's third installment to fans' great delight. Duncan served as a loyal warrior and Swordmaster for House Atreides in 'Dune.' He also trained the young Paul in hand-to-hand combat and died at the end of the movie while helping the young heir and his mother, Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), escape the Emperor's Sardaukar attack on the House.      

The first film in the trilogy saw the young Paul Atreides grappling with his destiny as a future emperor and struggling to understand his prescient dreams about an apocalyptic future. The second film charts his rise to power as a messianic figure and emperor who launches a holy war across the galaxy to consolidate his power. The third film depicts Paul as the powerful emperor, struggling to maintain control as new enemies emerge. But the guilt over his past actions weighs heavily on him as he faces new threats to his regime and empire. In the trailer, Duncan and his former protege can be seen engaging in a duel as the former's voice can be heard saying, "You've conquered the galaxy. You've destroyed thousands of worlds." He adds that Paul is "way beyond redemption" before telling him that he wants to deliver a peace proposal that will destroy him.       

An image of Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho from the trailer (Image Source: Instagram | @dunemovie)
An image of Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho from the trailer (Image Source: Instagram | @dunemovie)

But how exactly is Duncan alive? 'Dune:  Part Three' is based on Frank Herbert’s 1969 novel 'Dune Messiah.' As per the book, Duncan isn't brought back to life in a typical sense, but he's resurrected as a ghola named Hayt. In the universe of 'Dune,' gholas are created by a secret group of genetically altered humans known as Tleilaxu. Skilled in biogenetic engineering, they took the flesh from Duncan's dead body and grew it in axlotl tanks, except for his eyes, to reanimate his body. Hence, he is imbued with metallic eyes and secret abilities that the Tleilaxu can control. 

A still of Duncan Idaho from the trailer of 'Dune 3' (Image Source: YouTube | @Warner Bros.)
A still of Duncan Idaho from the trailer of 'Dune: Part Three' (Image Source: YouTube | @Warner Bros.)

Although he looks like Duncan, Hayt has no memory of his previous life and work as a Swordmaster for House Atreides. He becomes part of a larger conspiracy aimed at undermining Paul and his empire. The upcoming film serves as the concluding chapter of the 'Dune' film trilogy, which began with 'Dune' in 2021 and was followed by 'Dune: Part Two' in 2024. Set 17 years after the events of the last film, 'Dune: Part Three' follows Paul's reign as emperor, as he is challenged by Robert Pattinson's Scytale. The highly anticipated sci-fi drama is set to hit theaters on December 18, 2026.   

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Does ‘Moana’ live-action have a post-credits scene? Creators leave fans a special surprise
MOVIES

Does ‘Moana’ live-action have a post-credits scene? Creators leave fans a special surprise

'Moana,' based on the 2016 animated movie of the same name, unites the past and present versions of the character in a unique way
2 hours ago
Disney greenlights new ‘Cheetah Girls’ movie with Raven-Symoné and two OGs returning
MOVIES

Disney greenlights new ‘Cheetah Girls’ movie with Raven-Symoné and two OGs returning

'The Cheetah Girls: Next Gen,' starring three OGs, will focus on four new girls going on an epic musical adventure
9 hours ago
Did Connor Storrie receive an Emmy nomination for 'Heated Rivalry'? Here’s what you should know
MOVIES

Did Connor Storrie receive an Emmy nomination for 'Heated Rivalry'? Here’s what you should know

Connor Storrie saw a rise to fame after the success of the sports romance show, and now fans are wondering whether he was nominated for an Emmy.
19 hours ago
Delayed 'M3GAN' spinoff 'SOULM8TE' gets new release plan after sequel's box office stumble
THE OFFICE (2005)

Delayed 'M3GAN' spinoff 'SOULM8TE' gets new release plan after sequel's box office stumble

'SOULM8TE' makes a bold comeback with a revamped release plan following the underwhelming box office performance of 'M3GAN 2'
20 hours ago
‘Harold & Kumar 4’ finally gets the casting, production update fans have been waiting for
MOVIES

‘Harold & Kumar 4’ finally gets the casting, production update fans have been waiting for

Greh Shapiro finally revealed some exciting updates about the return of the highly anticipated 'Harold & Kumar 4,' and it's great news for the fans.
1 day ago
‘Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender’ moves up release date to July after movie leaks online
MOVIES

‘Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender’ moves up release date to July after movie leaks online

Paramount+ advanced the release of ‘Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender,’ giving fans their first official look after the film leaked online.
1 day ago
Kate Winslet tipped to join Netflix's British Emmy-winning psychological crime drama for its second season
MOVIES

Kate Winslet tipped to join Netflix's British Emmy-winning psychological crime drama for its second season

Kate Winslet is reportedly being eyed for a new storyline as the Netflix psychological crime drama moves ahead for Season 2.
1 day ago
AI actor Tilly Norwood lands first leading role in a coming of age comedy-drama despite criticism
MOVIES

AI actor Tilly Norwood lands first leading role in a coming of age comedy-drama despite criticism

Tilly Norwood's new movie puts the AI performer back at the center of Hollywood's debate over synthetic actors.
1 day ago
‘Jump Street’ directors finally reveal the real reason for skipping '23 Jump Street': 'Out of respect for...'
MOVIES

‘Jump Street’ directors finally reveal the real reason for skipping '23 Jump Street': 'Out of respect for...'

'Jump Street' directors share the reason why they did not name the upcoming sequel '23 Jump Street,' and skipping a number ahead.
2 days ago
Why ‘Children of Blood and Bone’ author cut ties with Paramount’s movie adaptation: ‘I will not watch it’
MOVIES

Why ‘Children of Blood and Bone’ author cut ties with Paramount’s movie adaptation: ‘I will not watch it’

Tomi Adeyemi hints at behind-the-scenes tension surrounding the film adaptation of her bestselling novel
2 days ago