Will there be ‘Every Year After’ Season 2? We may have found a major clue about Prime Video show's future

After an exciting Season 1 ending, based on Carley Fortune's best-selling 2022 novel 'Every Summer After,' there are questions about show's future.

'Every Year After,' the romantic drama series from Prime Video, premiered on Wednesday. Based on Carley Fortune's best-selling 2022 novel 'Every Summer After,' Season 1 focuses on the love story between childhood best friends Percy Fraser (Sadie Soverall) and Sam Florek (Matt Cornett), from their teenage years in Barry's Bay through their adult lives. The streamer dropped all eight episodes together, and the finale left their ending ambiguous. Showrunner Amy B. Harris developed the television adaptation with Leila Gerstein. Charlie suffers a heart attack after discovering the photo of him, Sam, and Percy, forcing him to confront the memories and losses from Barry’s Bay in the finale.

Sam and Percy as seen in 'Every Year After' (Image Source: Instagram | @everyyearafter)

Although Season 2 of 'Every Year After' hasn't been greenlit yet, a potential second season will adapt Fortune's 2025 novel, 'One Golden Summer,' which the showrunner has called a potential "blueprint" for the show's second installment. In the Season 1 finale, Charlie suffers a heart attack after discovering a photo of him and Sam, taken years earlier by the photographer Alice Everly. Harris told Deadline about Charlie's condition at the end of the season. "He has a broken heart. It’s now physically breaking down, but he’s also lost everything that matters to him. He lost his brother, and he lost that community in Barry’s Bay. There’s this sadness and a heartbrokenness to where he is, and it felt so perfect that Alice’s photo would be the thing that reminded him of the world he loved and has lost." The storyline sets up Charlie’s romance with Alice Everly, which unfolds in Fortune’s sequel novel 'One Golden Summer,' where Alice returns to Barry’s Bay to help her grandmother Nan recover from hip surgery. The two embark on a slow-burning romance, which is covered in 'One Golden Summer.'

A look at Michael Bradway's role as Charlie Florek (Image Source: Instagram | @everyyearafter)

But Harris has expressed interest in expanding the story beyond two books, envisioning the series as a multi-season drama. On June 5, she told Entertainment Weekly, "I see five seasons. Obviously, there's another book that's connected to Barry's Bay that I think will be a very exciting blueprint for us for a potential season 2." Furthermore, she shared her plans to explore the characters’ lives beyond the two books, across different seasons. Harris told Elle Magazine in March, "I personally would love the show to live in many seasons. The book is obviously 'Every Summer After' and takes place during the summer, and the first season does take place in the summer. But what I was intrigued by is that it isn’t just every summer that [these characters] have been dealing with the ramifications of their behavior. That doesn’t just affect your summers; it affects every year of your life. I’ve been thinking a lot about the next season [of the show], and wanting there to be a fall, a winter, a spring."

An image of Charlie and Percy from 'Every Year After' (Image Source: Amazon | Every Year After)

If greenlit, Season 2 of 'Every Year After' will also continue Sam and Percy's story as they grapple with the fallout from Percy's affair with Charlie. Harris teased the couple's story arc in the show's next chapter during her interview with Deadline. "If we’re lucky enough to have a season two, they’re not settled, right? [Sam] still has feelings about what happened between them, and I think that is going to make their relationship complicated in the best way, and her guilt still should. They still have a lot of emotions and issues to work through, and I think that’s what I don’t see as much on TV that I am really interested in exploring. After you get your happy ending, it’s really just the beginning of a relationship, and relationships are not static; they’re constantly changing, and good things can happen to you, or bad things can happen to you, that are exterior from your relationship, and I really want to explore the challenges of being in a couple," she said. Viewers can watch all episodes of 'Every Year After' on Prime Video.