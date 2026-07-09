Is Elliot Page playing Achilles in 'The Odyssey'? 'Inception' star's Greek warrior role explained

Elliot Page’s casting in Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ has sparked intense fan theories and online debate ahead of the film’s release.

Elliot Page is teaming up with Christopher Nolan again for 'The Odyssey,' more than 15 years after they first worked together on 'Inception.' The casting has attracted plenty of attention, not just because it’s a big-budget project, but also because it marks Page’s return to a major blockbuster after focusing more on TV and indie films in recent years. When Page's casting news first broke, fans quickly started guessing which character he might be playing. Some even wondered if he could be taking on the role of Achilles, the legendary Greek warrior. That theory picked up steam because many of the film’s roles were being kept secret, and a brief shot in the trailer, showing Page’s character in a tense moment, only added to the speculation. But more recent updates have cleared things up. Recent reports indicate that Page is playing Sinon, not Achilles.

Elliot Page attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022, in Hollywood, California.

Achilles is one of the most famous characters in Greek mythology. He is a near-invincible warrior and a central hero of the Trojan War. Because of how iconic he is, there’s been a lot of curiosity about who will play him in Nolan’s version. Sinon, on the other hand, might not be as widely recognized, but he plays a key role in one of the war’s most famous moments. In the original myth, Sinon is tied to the Trojan Horse deception, the clever trick that allowed Greek soldiers to sneak into Troy and ultimately win the war. In Nolan’s adaptation, he’s also said to be Odysseus’ cousin, which connects him directly to the main storyline.

Even if Sinon isn’t as famous as Achilles, his role is still crucial to the events that lead to Odysseus’ long journey home. Early glimpses from the trailer suggest Page’s character will be involved in some intense scenes, hinting at a physically demanding performance. Page has also shared glimpses of his fitness training, including boxing, which suggests he’s been preparing for the action side of the role.

The casting also sparked backlash online, especially after early rumors falsely suggested Page might play Achilles. Some right-wing commentators criticized the idea of a trans actor playing the legendary Greek warrior. The reaction sparked wider conversations about representation in Hollywood, though reports that Page was playing Sinon have since put those rumors to rest. For Page, getting to reunite with Nolan was especially meaningful. "To come back now, as you can imagine, being more just comfortable in yourself makes these sorts of projects more enjoyable," Page said at a New York Comic-Con panel in October. "To get to have a Chris Nolan experience again now — that actually, really just meant so much to me.”

'The Odyssey' still featuring Matt Damon (Cover Image Source: Instagram| @theodysseymovie)

'The Odyssey' is based on Homer’s ancient epic and follows Odysseus, the king of Ithaca, as he tries to make his way home after the Trojan War. Along the way, he encounters gods, monsters, and all kinds of mythological challenges, making it one of the most enduring adventure stories ever told. The film also boasts a huge cast. Matt Damon plays Odysseus, with Tom Holland as Telemachus and Anne Hathaway as Penelope.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 02: Zendaya attends the New York premiere of "The Drama" at Regal Union Square on April 02, 2026, in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Other big names include Robert Pattinson as Antinous, Zendaya as Athena, Charlize Theron as Calypso, and Lupita Nyong’o as Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra. 'The Odyssey' is set to hit theaters on July 17 and is already shaping up to be one of the year’s biggest releases. As expected, Nolan is bringing his signature large-scale filmmaking style to the project, aiming to bring this ancient story to life in a big way on the big screen.