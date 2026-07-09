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Does ‘Moana’ live-action have a post-credits scene? Creators leave fans a special surprise

'Moana,' based on the 2016 animated movie of the same name, unites the past and present versions of the character in a unique way
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
A still from Moana (Image Source: Disney)
A still from Moana (Image Source: Disney)

The live-action version of ‘Moana’ is set to hit the big screens on July 10, 2026. The movie starring Catherine Laga'aia as Moana and Dwayne Johnson as Maui is based on the 2016 animated movie of the same name. The 2016 movie led to a sequel titled ‘Moana 2.’ As the original movie had a post-credits scene, fans wonder if the live-action adaptation will also follow suit. While there is no post-credits scene, the creators still offer fans a special treat at the end of the film. According to Comic Basics, the movie ends with an original song by Lin-Manuel Miranda titled 'Along the Way,' which plays during the credits. This provides a musical end to the movie rather than setting up a sequel.

Johnson, Laga'aia, and Auli’i Cravalho perform the special song. For those unaware, Cravalho voiced Moana in both animated movies. Though the song has received mixed reviews, fans appreciate Cravalho's involvement as the track unites the past and present versions of Moana. Certain critics have welcomed this nod to the original movie, but are disappointed that the song is unrelated to the live-action version's plot. The team was always keen to get the voice actress on board. “There was never a time when we didn’t imagine it happening,” the movie's director, Thomas Kail, shared, as per Entertainment Weekly. “That was our hope. I was so aware, as we were stepping into this, there were two people who played Moana. One’s Auliʻi and one’s Catherine. That’s it in the whole world. What a perspective to offer, what a point of view that she carries."

Still from 'Moana' (Image Source: Disney)
A still from 'Moana' (Image Source: Disney)

Cravalho may not appear on-screen, but she is heavily involved behind the scenes of this new adaptation. The voice actress serves as the executive producer for this adaptation. There were early discussions about having her make a cameo, but they ultimately didn't come to fruition. Fans might have wanted her to take on a part in the live-action adaptation, but the actress wasn't that concerned. “It’s lonely out here,” she told guest host Tiffany Haddish on Jimmy Kimmel Live as she spoke about passing the torch to Laga'aia. “I can count on one hand the amount of Asian American Pacific Island talent, and when I say that I want to see more of sisters out here, I mean it.”

Still from 'Moana' (Image Source: Disney)
A still from 'Moana' (Image Source: Disney)

The movie follows a young Moana setting sail on the ocean to find the demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson). The live-action adaptation promises to be faithful to the 2016 movie, but will have an individualistic touch with new jokes and certain variations. The post-credits scene in the animated movie featured Tamatoa breaking the fourth wall, asking the audience for help. Although Tamatoa returns in the live-action adaptation, the new movie won't have a post-credits scene.

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