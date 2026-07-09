'Godzilla Minus Zero' trailer reveals nuclear bomb attack and first full look at returning cast

The new 'Godzilla Minus Zero' trailer reveals the sequel's setting, returning cast, and humanity's desperate nuclear attack on Godzilla.

'Godzilla Minus Zero' has put Godzilla back in disaster mode, and the new trailer makes the sequel’s theatrical rollout clearer. The footage shows soldiers dropping a nuclear bomb on the monster as Godzilla returns, bigger than ever, and heads toward a new target. The film is a direct sequel to Takashi Yamazaki’s 'Godzilla Minus One' and will continue the story two years after the events of the 2023 movie. 'Godzilla Minus Zero' is set to release in Japan on November 3 and in the United States on November 6.

A still of animated Godzilla taken from 'Godzilla Minus One' (Cover Image Source: X/ @netflix)

The new movie is set in 1949, after post-war Japan has already faced Godzilla’s first attack and begun rebuilding. According to the official synopsis, the sequel follows the Shikishima family as they face another disaster after the events of 'Godzilla Minus One.' The trailer expands that threat beyond Japan, with Godzilla turning his sights toward New York City and the Statue of Liberty appearing as one of the key images in the footage. That shift gives the sequel a wider scale while still keeping the story connected to the family trauma and survival themes from the first film.

Kuranosuke Sasaki as Seiji Akitsu in a still from the trailer of 'Godzilla Minus Zero' (Image Source: YouTube/GODZILLA OFFICIAL by TOHO)

Yamazaki returns as writer and director and will also oversee the visual effects after guiding 'Godzilla Minus One' to major international success. The 2023 film grossed more than $116 million worldwide and became the highest-grossing Japanese 'Godzilla' film of all time. It also won the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects, making it a landmark moment for Toho’s long-running monster franchise. Screen Daily also reported that 'Godzilla Minus Zero' is the first Japanese film ever filmed for IMAX.

Min Tanaka as Kanji Murakami in a still from the trailer of 'Godzilla Minus Zero' (Image Source: YouTube/GODZILLA OFFICIAL by TOHO)

Ryunosuke Kamiki is returning as Koichi Shikishima, the former kamikaze pilot who survived the war and later helped fight Godzilla. Minami Hamabe returns as Noriko, whose survival was one of the key emotional threads of 'Godzilla Minus One.' The returning cast includes Hidetaka Yoshioka as Kenji Noda, Yuki Yamada as Shiro Mizushima, Kuranosuke Sasaki as Seiji Akitsu, Sakura Ando as Sumiko Ota, and Mio Tanaka as Tatsuo Hotta. Min Tanaka joins the sequel as Kanji Murakami, a biologist carrying psychological scars from the war.

Sakura Ando as Sumiko Ota in a still from the trailer of 'Godzilla Minus Zero' (Image Source: YouTube/GODZILLA OFFICIAL by TOHO)

The wider release plan also shows how much Toho is pushing the sequel as a global theatrical title. Screen Daily reports that Amsterdam-based Piece of Magic Entertainment will release 'Godzilla Minus Zero' in 46 markets across Europe and beyond after closing a deal with Toho Global. The rollout begins on November 4, with most markets opening on November 5 and November 6. The November 3 release in Japan also holds franchise significance, as the original 'Godzilla' premiered there on November 3, 1954. 'Godzilla Minus One' also premiered in Japan on November 3, 2023, before becoming a major international breakout. With 'Godzilla Minus Zero', Toho is bringing the Japanese and North American releases close together, with the US opening arriving three days after Japan. The official global schedule also lists November 6 releases for the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, Spain, Portugal, Sweden, Turkey, South Africa, and the United States.

Hidetaka Yoshioka as Kenji Noda in a still from the trailer of 'Godzilla Minus Zero' (Image Source: YouTube/GODZILLA OFFICIAL by TOHO)

The new trailer keeps many plot details under wraps, but it makes clear that the sequel is not treating Godzilla’s return as a smaller threat. The nuclear bomb sequence gives the footage its main action hook, while the New York setting suggests the monster’s destruction will no longer be limited to Japan. At the same time, the returning cast indicates that the emotional center will remain tied to Shikishima, Noriko, and the survivors still living with the aftermath of the first film.