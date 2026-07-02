Where is Moncy Shirley now? Netflix’s ‘Worst Neighbor Ever’ nurse’s Richmond Hill explosion case explained

Netflix’s true-crime series revisits the insurance plot behind the Richmond Hill explosion in 2012, along with some other gruesome stories.

Netflix’s true-crime docuseries ‘Worst Neighbor Ever’ revisits the November 10, 2012, blast in episode 2, titled ‘Midwest Meltdown.’ The episode focuses on Shirley, her then-boyfriend Mark Leonard, and Leonard’s brother Robert “Bob” Leonard Jr., whose insurance fraud plan ended in the deaths of Shirley’s neighbors. The explosion killed newlyweds Jennifer Longworth and John “Dion” Longworth, destroyed homes in the Indianapolis neighborhood, and left several others injured. Monserrate “Moncy” Shirley is serving a 50-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in connection with the Richmond Hill explosion case. She is currently incarcerated at Madison Correctional Facility in Indiana.

Monserrate ‘Moncy’ Shirley is seen in prison footage featured in ‘Worst Neighbor Ever’ (Image Source: Netflix)

The 61-year-old was a nurse who lived in Richmond Hill, a residential subdivision on the south side of Indianapolis. According to ‘Worst Neighbor Ever,’ she had once been close to several people in the neighborhood before her relationship with Mark changed how many of her neighbors viewed her. Netflix’s episode description says that after her divorce, Shirley moved Leonard into the house, and her friends grew concerned because he had a criminal record. The explosion initially appeared to be an accidental gas explosion before investigators uncovered evidence pointing to arson.

A 911 call segment from the Richmond Hill explosion case in ‘Worst Neighbor Ever’ (Image Source: Netflix)





Shirley owned the home where the explosion originated. Prosecutors said Leonard devised a plan to destroy the house so she could collect about $300,000 from her homeowners' insurance policy. Investigators found that the couple had approximately $63,000 in credit card debt, were in bankruptcy proceedings, and had a second mortgage on the property. Leonard then recruited his half-brother Robert, who prosecutors said helped tamper with the home’s gas system and prepare the delayed ignition device.

Mark Leonard appears in archival footage featured in ‘Worst Neighbor Ever’ (Image Source: Netflix)

The explosion took place shortly after 11 p.m. on November 10, 2012. Shirley and Mark were away from the house at the time, and Shirley’s daughter and family cat had also been sent elsewhere. Investigators later found that personal items had been removed from the home before the blast, which raised questions about the couple’s claim that it was an accident. Authorities reported a missing step-down regulator, an open gas line, and a microwave setup that prosecutors said was used to ignite the gas after the conspirators left.

Monserrate ‘Moncy’ Shirley appears in archival prison footage in ‘Worst Neighbor Ever’ (Image Source: Netflix)

The blast destroyed her home and badly damaged the surrounding area. Jennifer Longworth died in the initial explosion, while Dion died after becoming trapped in the basement of their burning home. Reports state that about 80 homes sustained damage, while Netflix describes the blast as destroying upwards of 30 homes. The case is often described as a neighborhood tragedy because the plan was intended to collect insurance money, but the damage spread far beyond Shirley’s property.

Firefighters respond to the Richmond Hill explosion in footage featured in ‘Worst Neighbor Ever’ (Image Source: Netflix)

Shirley has the earliest possible release date in September 2036, according to inmate records. In January 2015, Shirley accepted a plea deal and agreed to testify against Mark and Robert. She pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit arson and later received the maximum 50-year sentence permitted under the plea agreement. At trial, Shirley claimed she believed the plan was only to start a small fire and collect insurance money. She also said Mark threatened her and her daughter after the explosion. She told jurors she was afraid and did not want anything to happen to her child. However, the court held her responsible for her role in the plot, and her sentence reflected the scale of the damage and the deaths of the Longworths.

A damaged Richmond Hill home seen in ‘Worst Neighbor Ever’ after the 2012 explosion (Image Source: Netflix)

Mark Leonard was convicted in July 2015 on 53 counts, including murder, arson, and insurance fraud-related charges. He was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences without parole, plus 75 years. He died at age 48 in an Indianapolis hospital on January 30, 2018, while incarcerated, with officials stating his death was due to natural causes. Robert “Bob” Leonard Jr. was convicted in February 2016 on 51 counts, including felony murder. He was sentenced to two life sentences without parole, plus an additional 70 years. Prosecutors said Robert was linked to a white van seen at Shirley’s home on the day of the explosion. Investigators also learned that the group had tried to destroy the house twice before the final blast.

Monserrate ‘Moncy’ Shirley in archival footage shown in ‘Worst Neighbor Ever’ (Image Source: Netflix)

The Richmond Hill case also involved others connected to the failed attempts and preparations. Gary Thompson pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit arson and received a 30-year sentence, with 10 years suspended. Glenn Hults, who knew about the plan and helped keep Shirley’s daughter away from the home, pleaded guilty and received three years for assisting a criminal. The case remains one of Indiana's deadliest insurance fraud schemes, resulting in the deaths of Jennifer and Dion Longworth. ‘Worst Neighbor Ever’ premiered on Netflix on Wednesday. The series has four episodes, each focusing on a different true-crime case involving neighbors. Episode 2, ‘Midwest Meltdown,’ covers the Richmond Hill explosion and explains how Shirley, Mark, and Robert became central figures in the investigation. All four episodes are currently streaming on Netflix.