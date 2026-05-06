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Where is Wade Wilson now? Netflix's ‘Worst Ex Ever’ sheds light on killer sentenced for  double murder

The Netflix true-crime show has been executive-produced by Jason Blum, with Cynthia Childs returning as director, highlighting real-life crime cases.
BY SOUMICK MUKHERJEE
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
A still of convicted murderer Wade Wilson from the Netflix show 'Worst Ex Ever' season 2 (Cover Image Source: Netflix)
A still of convicted murderer Wade Wilson from the Netflix show 'Worst Ex Ever' season 2 (Cover Image Source: Netflix)

As it turns out, the age-old adage of truth being stranger than fiction often holds. Netflix's hit true-crime documentary 'Worst Ex Ever' is built around this same adage, highlighting several real-life crime cases where love and attraction were used by the murderous criminals to lure their unsuspecting victims. Season 2 presents four more true-crime stories in which love went horribly wrong, resulting in lives lost, and the chilling case of the 'Deadpool Killer' is one of them. 

As with the debut season, 'Worst Ex Ever' presents the true-crime stories from the perspective of the survivors. Alongside testimonies, the show also presents dramatically reconstructed footage, animated reenactments, police body-cam footage, and interviews of policemen who worked the cases. All in all, the aim is to present the audience with a holistic overall idea of the heinous nature of these crimes, where an otherwise loving relationship gave way to murder. Cynthia Childs of 'Worst Roommate Ever' returns as the director of the sophomore season, alongside Jasom Blum as the executive producer. 

The very first episode narrates the tale of Wade Wilson, the convicted double-murderer who has been dubbed as the 'Deadpool Killer' by the media owing to the similarity of his name with the Marvel superhero character. Back on October 7, 2019, Wilson went on a killing spree in Cape Coral, Florida. Wilson's first unfortunate victim was the 35-year-old Kristine Melon, whom he had met at a bar and who had accompanied him to his home. He killed Melon by strangling her to sleep and went on to lure a 43-year-old Dian Ruiz, who was also a bartender and a mother of two. Wilson used the same car he had stolen from Melton to entrap Ruiz and ultimately strangled her. He also ran her over several times with the car. As of this writing, Wilson is on death row in Florida after he was sentenced to death in August 2024 for the double murder. 

A still from 'Worst Ex Ever' season two (Image Source: Netflix)
A still from 'Worst Ex Ever' Season 2 (Image Source: Netflix)

The official Netflix synopsis highlighting Wilson's case reads, "When Kelly Matthews falls for Steven in 2018, the last thing she expects is for her boyfriend to pawn her laptop, seduce her close friend, and brutally attack her while she’s taking him to rehab. After Steven leaves her for another woman, Kelly discovers that his name is actually Wade Wilson (also the government name of the Marvel character Deadpool), and he has a long rap sheet of criminal offenses. Wade’s violent behavior — including assaulting other romantic partners after leaving Kelly — turns lethal after he picks up a woman at a local bar, and police launch a manhunt to apprehend him." Apart from Wilson's case, the second episode of 'Worst Ex Ever' season two presents the case of Geoffrey Paschel, also known as the 'Primetime Predator.' The third episode recounts the harrowing tale of Joyce Pelzer and the 2011 cold case, which was finally solved. The fourth episode is about the murderer Scott Freeman. 

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