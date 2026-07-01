Is 'Enola Holmes 4' happening? Everything we know about Netflix's hit detective franchise
This story contains spoilers for 'Enola Holmes 3.'
'Enola Holmes 3' is finally out on Netflix. The third movie comes four years after its predecessor hit the streamer. The official announcement for the third movie arrived in 2024, two years after 'Enola Holmes 2.' Despite the delay, the third movie was expected after the success of the first two films on Netflix. 'Enola Holmes' debuted at #2 on the daily Netflix most-viewed charts in 2020, while the sequel went one step further and opened at #1 on Netflix’s global weekly viewership chart. The possibility of a fourth movie, though, is a bit tricky to figure out.
Most franchises nowadays follow a three-movie model, like 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before.' It is not compulsory that 'Enola Holmes' also follows the same trajectory, but its recent installment seemed to end on somewhat of a decisive note. Enola and Tewkesbury tied the knot, and Moriarty (Sharon Duncan-Brewster) was sent to prison in England. The plotlines for other prominent characters like Sherlock (Henry Cavill) were nicely tied together, and the film's focus on Enola and Tewkesbury's relationship gives the ending a sense of finality. Ultimately, the call will be based on the movie's performance, and considering the conversations it is generating on social media, it might be on the right track.
The cast, despite being some of the most in-demand actors in the industry, also wants to return to the franchise. Millie Bobby Brown also talked about the possibility of a fourth installment with Digital Spy, "I'll be there if Netflix is." The Enola actor agreed with the journalists that the follow-up movie could feature the characters at different life stages. "Oh my goodness, yeah, Enola as a mum, that would be crazy," she added. Louis Partridge, who plays Lord Tewkesbury in the series, is also up for returning but wants some break- "50 years" to be exact. If the fourth installment does get greenlit, though, there is no dearth of material.
The series is based on 'The Enola Holmes Mysteries' by Nancy Springer, which includes 10 novels and a short story. The first movie followed the books, but the sequel deviated considerably. The threequel followed the same trend. Nevertheless, the books contain several plotlines that can serve as inspiration. Springer has been vocal about her feelings regarding the adaptations. "Just comments, not complaints. I wish they hadn’t dressed Enola as a boy; that is such a cliché. I wish they had dressed her as a lady with weapons concealed in her corset. And in the second movie, I think Enola’s mother gives her clues that Enola could have and should have figured out on her own; she’s quite bright, you know," she shared after the second movie to Michael A. Ventrella. 'Enola Holmes 3' is currently streaming on Netflix.