MEAWW Entertainment Logo

What did Geoffrey Paschel do? Netflix's 'Worst Ex Ever' reveals why '90 Day Fiancé' star landed in prison

Paschel starred in Season 4 of '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' back in 2020 and was mired in controversy from the start.
BY SOUMICK MUKHERJEE
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
A still of Geoffrey Paschel and his former fiancée Kristen Wilson from 'Worst Ex Ever' (Image Source: Netflix)
A still of Geoffrey Paschel and his former fiancée Kristen Wilson from 'Worst Ex Ever' (Image Source: Netflix)

The debut season of 'Worst Ex Ever' was an instant success when it premiered on Netflix and stood out from other true-crime documentaries on the streaming platform. 'Worst Ex Ever' brings together four tales of real-life crimes where loving relationships went terribly wrong. The format of the true-crime show combined a comprehensive visual style informed by dramatic reconstructions, animated reenactments, interviews with investigating law enforcement officers, police body-cam footage, and more. The narrative notably recounted the crimes from the survivors' perspective. Naturally, it wasn't long before Netflix renewed the show for a sophomore season, which started streaming on Wednesday.

A still from 'Worst Ex Ever' season 2 on Netflix (Image Source: Netflix)
A still from 'Worst Ex Ever' season 2 on Netflix (Image Source: Netflix)

Among the four cases highlighted on Season 2 is the chilling case of former '90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' star Geoffrey Paschal. The official synopsis for the episode reads, "Kristen Wilson, a teacher from Knoxville, Tennessee, has no reason to doubt the charming Geoffrey Paschel, who she matches with on a dating app in 2017 — until she discovers he has a criminal record and a violent past with more than one of his exes. Geoffrey convinces Kristen the incidents were blown out of proportion — but then he begins abusing her, too. When a neighbor calls 911 after Katie turns to her for help, Geoffrey is arrested. But while awaiting trial, the prosecution discovers Geoffrey has been cast in Season 4 of the reality series 90 Days Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alongside his online Russian fiancé, Varya Malina, who he’d been secretly dating." 

A still of Geoffrey Paschel from '90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days) (Image Source: TLC)
A still of Geoffrey Paschel from '90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days) (Image Source: TLC)

Paschel first rose to fame back in 2020 when he appeared on Season 4 of '90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.' The storyline of the TLC reality TV show focused on Paschel traveling to meet Varya Malina, a woman living in Russia whom he had met on an international dating site. As a direct consequence of his limited days in the limelight, Paschel's shady past soon resurfaced, and audiences began complaining about his past criminal records, including the charges of domestic violence leveled against him. 

A still of convicted murderer Wade Wilson from the Netflix show 'Worst Ex Ever' season 2 (Cover Image Source: Netflix)
A still of convicted murderer Wade Wilson from the Netflix show 'Worst Ex Ever' season 2 (Cover Image Source: Netflix)

The details of the case have since then become public knowledge. Back in June, 2019, just months before he went on the TLC show, officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at the home of Paschel's former fiancée, Kristen Wilson, in Tennessee. Wilson had reported then that Paschel had assaulted her in a fit of rage. Moreover, according to the Knox County District Attorney's office, Paschel grabbed Wilson by the neck and slammed her head against the wall several times. As a result of his crimes, Paschel was sentenced to 18 years in prison without the possibility of parole in 2022. He is currently in prison and is reportedly still in touch with Malina. Elsewhere, the show also features the harrowing case of Wade Wilson from Florida, dubbed the 'Deadpool Killer' due to the similarity of his name with the Marvel superhero. Wilson, too, is currently in prison after murdering Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz in 2019. 'Worst Ex Ever' Season 2 is available on Netflix

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Stephen Colbert breaks silence on CBS’ replacement for ‘The Late Show’: 'Wouldn't it be...'
TV

Stephen Colbert breaks silence on CBS’ replacement for ‘The Late Show’: 'Wouldn't it be...'

Two weeks before final episode, Stephen Colbert talks about the fellow comedian who will appear on his time slot, after 'The Late Show' was canceled.
4 hours ago
The Boys’ showrunner has a sharp reply for fans upset over “filler” episodes in Season 5: ‘You’re just...’
THE BOYS (2019)

The Boys’ showrunner has a sharp reply for fans upset over “filler” episodes in Season 5: ‘You’re just...’

'The Boys' Season 5 has been devoting considerable screentime to character development in episodes such as 'One Shots' and 'King in Hell.'
5 hours ago
'NCIS' star opens up on surprise Leroy Jethro Gibbs ending ahead of Season 23 finale
NCIS

'NCIS' star opens up on surprise Leroy Jethro Gibbs ending ahead of Season 23 finale

Leroy Jethro Gibbs' secret return reference before 'NCIS' Season 23 finale suggested that he is still capable of delivering justice from the shadows.
7 hours ago
Netflix confirms final season of ‘The Night Agent’ with star-studded cast, including 'The Office' star
THE OFFICE (2005)

Netflix confirms final season of ‘The Night Agent’ with star-studded cast, including 'The Office' star

Season 4 began filming earlier this week, on Monday, in Los Angeles, where it returned after two seasons in New York.
7 hours ago
‘Chicago Fire’ Season 14 finale sneak-peek video confirms a fan-favorite return after brief hiatus
TV

‘Chicago Fire’ Season 14 finale sneak-peek video confirms a fan-favorite return after brief hiatus

An unexpected 'Chicago Fire' Season 14 finale promo has fans fearing tragedy as a familiar face returns to Firehouse 51 station amid a disaster.
8 hours ago
Has 'Citadel' been renewed for Season 3? Spy thriller's future in focus as Prime Video cancels spinoffs
TV

Has 'Citadel' been renewed for Season 3? Spy thriller's future in focus as Prime Video cancels spinoffs

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden return as Nadia Sinh and Mason Kane, respectively, in Season 2
12 hours ago
Will Daredevil be in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'? Season 2 finale's explosive ending sparks new theory
TV

Will Daredevil be in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'? Season 2 finale's explosive ending sparks new theory

Murdock previously made a cameo in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' as a skilled lawyer, providing legal counsel to Peter and Happy
13 hours ago
'Paradise' Season 3 welcomes two new cast members in a setting nobody saw coming
TV

'Paradise' Season 3 welcomes two new cast members in a setting nobody saw coming

Showrunner Dan Fogelman shared an exciting glimpse from the sets of 'Paradise' Season 3
15 hours ago
Is 'Harry Potter' series renewed for Season 2? Dominic McLaughlin show gets huge update ahead of debut
TV

Is 'Harry Potter' series renewed for Season 2? Dominic McLaughlin show gets huge update ahead of debut

The ‘Harry Potter’ series will star Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout, Arabella Stanton, and more in lead roles
16 hours ago
‘High Potential’ Season 3 gets major update after showrunner exits — and it could be good news for show
TV

‘High Potential’ Season 3 gets major update after showrunner exits — and it could be good news for show

‘High Potential’ is making a big behind-the-scenes switch as ABC brings in new showrunners ahead of the hit drama’s third season.
16 hours ago