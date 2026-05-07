What did Geoffrey Paschel do? Netflix's 'Worst Ex Ever' reveals why '90 Day Fiancé' star landed in prison

Paschel starred in Season 4 of '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' back in 2020 and was mired in controversy from the start.

The debut season of 'Worst Ex Ever' was an instant success when it premiered on Netflix and stood out from other true-crime documentaries on the streaming platform. 'Worst Ex Ever' brings together four tales of real-life crimes where loving relationships went terribly wrong. The format of the true-crime show combined a comprehensive visual style informed by dramatic reconstructions, animated reenactments, interviews with investigating law enforcement officers, police body-cam footage, and more. The narrative notably recounted the crimes from the survivors' perspective. Naturally, it wasn't long before Netflix renewed the show for a sophomore season, which started streaming on Wednesday.

A still from 'Worst Ex Ever' season 2 on Netflix (Image Source: Netflix)

Among the four cases highlighted on Season 2 is the chilling case of former '90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' star Geoffrey Paschal. The official synopsis for the episode reads, "Kristen Wilson, a teacher from Knoxville, Tennessee, has no reason to doubt the charming Geoffrey Paschel, who she matches with on a dating app in 2017 — until she discovers he has a criminal record and a violent past with more than one of his exes. Geoffrey convinces Kristen the incidents were blown out of proportion — but then he begins abusing her, too. When a neighbor calls 911 after Katie turns to her for help, Geoffrey is arrested. But while awaiting trial, the prosecution discovers Geoffrey has been cast in Season 4 of the reality series 90 Days Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alongside his online Russian fiancé, Varya Malina, who he’d been secretly dating."

A still of Geoffrey Paschel from '90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days) (Image Source: TLC)

Paschel first rose to fame back in 2020 when he appeared on Season 4 of '90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.' The storyline of the TLC reality TV show focused on Paschel traveling to meet Varya Malina, a woman living in Russia whom he had met on an international dating site. As a direct consequence of his limited days in the limelight, Paschel's shady past soon resurfaced, and audiences began complaining about his past criminal records, including the charges of domestic violence leveled against him.

A still of convicted murderer Wade Wilson from the Netflix show 'Worst Ex Ever' season 2 (Cover Image Source: Netflix)

The details of the case have since then become public knowledge. Back in June, 2019, just months before he went on the TLC show, officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at the home of Paschel's former fiancée, Kristen Wilson, in Tennessee. Wilson had reported then that Paschel had assaulted her in a fit of rage. Moreover, according to the Knox County District Attorney's office, Paschel grabbed Wilson by the neck and slammed her head against the wall several times. As a result of his crimes, Paschel was sentenced to 18 years in prison without the possibility of parole in 2022. He is currently in prison and is reportedly still in touch with Malina. Elsewhere, the show also features the harrowing case of Wade Wilson from Florida, dubbed the 'Deadpool Killer' due to the similarity of his name with the Marvel superhero. Wilson, too, is currently in prison after murdering Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz in 2019. 'Worst Ex Ever' Season 2 is available on Netflix.