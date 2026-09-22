‘Ahsoka’ Season 2 finally addresses a major ‘Star Wars’ mystery from Season 1

Dave Filoni confirms a major Force mythology is coming to ‘Ahsoka’ Season 2

For three years, ‘Star Wars’ fans have been left wondering about one particular scene from the final episode of ‘Ahsoka’ Season 1. In it, Baylan Skoll (late Ray Stevenson) is seen wandering the wasteland of Peridea, looming past statues of ancient, nameless gods, with no hint as to what he was searching for. The mystery is set to be solved, as series creator Dave Filoni revealed to Empire that the Mortis Gods would indeed factor into ‘Ahsoka’ Season 2, telling the magazine, “It’s definitely a thing.”

A still from the ‘Ahsoka’ Season 1 trailer (Image Source: YouTube | Star Wars)

The Mortis Gods, also called the Ones, were first seen in ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ many years ago, as a trio of godly entities known as the Father, the Daughter and the Son, representing balance, light and dark within the Force. Filoni, who worked on that animated series and helped to create it, along with George Lucas, said that Season 2 would delve into what the gods were and what seeing them meant to the people who encounter them, asking, “What we’re dealing with is: are you going to believe in this, or not?” He also noted that part of the plot revolves around the potential danger that belief or lack thereof could pose.

Despite having drawn upon a concept many years old, Filoni said that new viewers would not need to have seen the episodes of ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ in which the Mortis Gods were featured to understand what is going on in live-action. Though he admitted that it has been a challenge to make such mythical, god-like figures relatable. “It’s a challenge, I can tell you. It was so surprising when George [Lucas] created these archetype god characters. What were we examining there in Clone Wars? What was the metaphor? A lot of it is about power, and what you do with power, and how you wield power. For a Jedi, I think it’s a natural story path to get into these questions.”

A still from the ‘Ahsoka’ Season 1 trailer (Image Source: YouTube | Star Wars)

At the end of ‘Ahsoka’ Season 1, Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren were left on Peridea after helping Ezra Bridger and Grand Admiral Thrawn return to the main Star Wars galaxy. This left Skoll’s fate and his obsession with the statues as significant unresolved plot points. As Season 2 begins, it revisits Skoll’s storyline, now portrayed by Rory McCann following Stevenson’s death. Returning for this season are Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano and Natasha Liu Bordizzo in her role as Sabine Wren. Eman Esfandi steps into the shoes of Ezra Bridger, and Lars Mikkelsen portrays Thrawn. Mary Elizabeth Winstead takes on the character of Hera Syndulla, and David Tennant provides the voice for the droid Huyang. Hayden Christensen makes a comeback as Anakin Skywalker and shares scenes with Ariana Greenblatt, who depicts a young Ahsoka Tano. The second season of ‘Ahsoka’ hits Disney+ on January 20, 2027.