HBO gives a series order to Javier Bardem starrer ‘The Spread’

HBO emerges as the winner for ‘The Spread,’ a drama created by Bill Dubuque and Sean Sansiveri

'The Spread' has received a straight-to-series order from HBO. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series is in the vein of another hit HBO drama titled 'Industry.' Oscar winner Javier Bardem headlines the show. He plays a billionaire who wants "the power to shift the center of economic gravity to Miami — and decide how long the party lasts," per the show's logline. The drama takes place in Miami, "which is turning paradise into power — Wall Street South — a subtropical collision of industry titans, elite hedge funds, staggering wealth, ruthless competition, sex, nightlife and fun on an industrial scale."

Javier Bardem posing for camera — (Image Source: Instagram | @bardemantarctic)

The show is the brainchild of Bill Dubuque, known for his work in 'Ozark,' and Sean Sansiveri. Fifth Season TV Studio is also on board. 'The Spread' was a coveted project that attracted attention from many streamers, according to Deadline. HBO reportedly had to compete against Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+ and Apple TV for the project. The team took a big risk by putting the project up for sale in August, a relatively lull period in the TV business. But quality and lack of competition worked in its favor. The show is now one of the rare ventures HBO has given a straight-to-series order based on just a pitch. The streamer will also co-produce the series.

Javier Bardem posing for camera — (Image Source: Instagram | @bardemantarctic)

The streaming and cable outlet is elated to add the project to its repertoire. "Having long wanted to set a scripted series in Florida, HBO couldn't be more excited to explore the gilded chaos of Miami and bring it to life with this kaleidoscope of extraordinary, visionary talent who is as fearless as the story itself," said Francesca Orsi, executive VP, HBO Programming and head of drama series and films. Dubuque, Sansiveri, Bardem, Brad Weston of Makeready, and Ian Stratford and Michael Bloom of Topic Studios are billed as the project's executive producers (EP).

Javier Bardem posing for camera — (Image Source: Instagram | @bardemantarctic)

Matthew Vaughn, whose filmography includes the 'Kingsman' movies, will be in the director's chair along with being an EP. This is Fifth Season's first big sale since appointing Peter Traugott as President of Television. EVP and Head of TV Creative Noah Greenshner oversaw the show's development. "'The Spread' is a gripping story of power and ambition, set against the vivid, glamorous backdrop of Miami," said Noah Greenshner, executive VP and head of TV creative at Fifth Season. "We've brought together an exceptional creative team to capture the energy of this world and city, and we're thrilled to be working alongside them and our partners at HBO, Makeready, and Topic to bring it to life."