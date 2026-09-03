Disney+ drops ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ official ‘Star Wars’ timeline

‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ begins streaming on Disney+ on September 2, 2026.

'Star Wars' franchise has been around for decades. The universe, which started with a soap opera in 1977, now includes several movies, shows, and animated series, spread across different points in time. The placement of every piece of media is important, as it puts multiple important events into perspective. Recently, the franchise released the movie titled 'The Mandalorian and Grogu.' The movie is a continuation of the Disney+ television series 'The Mandalorian' (2019–2023). It focuses on Din Djarin and his apprentice Grogu as they attempt to rescue Rotta the Hutt. It is available for streaming from September 2 and was promptly placed in the 'Star Wars' timeline by Disney+.

A still of Din Djarin from 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' (Image Source: Instagram | @starwars)

On the streaming site, this timeline lists the movies and shows in chronological order. 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' has been placed between 2024's 'Skeleton Crew' and 2018's animated 'Star Wars Resistance.' The events of 'Skeleton Crew' take place simultaneously with the early seasons of 'The Mandalorian.' It is set in the New Republic era and follows a group of children from At Attin who get lost in the galaxy. The group is in for a shock when they uncover that no one in the galaxy knows much about their home planet. Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law) rescues them as the group attempts to understand the mystery behind their planet. Until now, only one season has been made. Nawood survives the season and is revealed to have several dark tendencies.

A still from the 'Skeleton Crew' — (Image Source: Lucasfilm | Matt Kennedy)

'Star Wars Resistance' focuses on a New Republic pilot named Kazuda "Kaz" Xiono. The show is set in the 'Star Wars' sequel trilogy, around six months before 'Episode VII — The Force Awakens,' and takes place concurrently with 'Episode VIII — The Last Jedi.' Kaz is spying on the First Order at the orders of Poe Dameron. This tale mostly takes place on a massive aircraft refueling platform where Kaz has gone undercover to gather required intelligence. This placement of 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' has fans coming up with several theories about the universe's future. Several fans think that it creates a window of opportunity for a face-off between Nawood and the 2026 movie's titular pair. Another way the stories could interconnect is if the Republic asks Mando to look for At-Attin, the home planet of the lost children from 'Skeleton Crew.'

A still of Grogu from 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' (Image Source: Instagram | @starwars)

At present, the only 'Star Wars' movie with a confirmed release date is 'Star Wars: Starfighter.' It will release on May 28, 2027. According to GamesRadar, Kathleen Kennedy confirmed that the movie is set after the events of 'The Rise of Skywalker.' "That's also in the future. It's all post-[the first] nine. Shawn's (the director) is a standalone Star Wars story that'll take place post-nine, maybe five or six years out," she shared.