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Kit Harington hints at return after shelved ‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff: 'We developed it...'

The Jon Snow actor explains why the proposed 'Game of Thrones' sequel stalled and what has changed since HBO shelved the project.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Kit Harington as Jon Snow in ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 6 (Cover Image Source: HBO)
Kit Harington as Jon Snow in ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 6 (Cover Image Source: HBO)

Kit Harington is no longer ruling out another appearance as Jon Snow after plans for a ‘Game of Thrones’ sequel were shelved. The actor said the right story could bring him back, though no return has been confirmed. His position follows time away from Westeros and work outside the HBO series. It also comes as HBO is reportedly exploring a new version of the project.

Harington discussed the sequel during an interview on the ‘Happy Sad Confused’ podcast. He said it remained in development for about two years before he decided the story wasn’t quite right. “We developed it for two years or so. I still think there’s a world in which something could work,” he said. “I wouldn’t have gone into it in the first place if I didn’t.”

Kit Harington as Jon Snow and Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 (Image Source: HBO)
Kit Harington as Jon Snow and Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 (Image Source: HBO)

Harington said he, HBO, and George R.R. Martin were all insistent on finding the right story. “But I was very insistent at the start—as was HBO and George R.R. Martin—of like: ‘If we don’t find the right thing, let’s not do it. It’s much better if we don’t,’” he said. Harington also acknowledged that he ultimately pulled back. “After a little while of thinking about it—it kind of was me—[I said], ‘This isn’t quite the right [story].’”

Harington’s remarks mark a change from the distance he previously placed between himself and the role. Other projects helped him reconsider where Jon and ‘Game of Thrones’ fit into his career. “[But] now I’ve gone and done all these other things, and now I feel more comfortable with that character and that world again and where it sits in my life,” he said.

Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth and Kit Harington as Jon Snow in ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 (Image Source: HBO)
Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth and Kit Harington as Jon Snow in ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 (Image Source: HBO)

Entertainment Weekly reported that HBO had entered “very early development” on a revised Jon Snow sequel. Writer Quoc Dang Tran was reportedly working on a story that could shift to Essos and include Arya Stark. No actors were attached, and HBO had not announced the return of Harington or Maisie Williams.

The original sequel was reported in 2022 and later confirmed by Martin, who said Harington brought the idea to HBO. Harington told EW in April 2024 that it was being shelved after the team “bounced some ideas around and nothing really lit us up.” His latest comments leave the door open, but a return still depends on finding a story he believes justifies revisiting Jon. The reported redevelopment remains unconfirmed by HBO.

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