Why Claudia Black is leaving ‘Ahsoka’: ‘Star Wars’ Mother Klothow officially pulls out of Season 2

Claudia Black, who played Mother Klothow in ‘Ahsoka,’ will no longer be a part of the Disney+ series.

After the big-screen debacle of 'The Mandalorian and Grogu,' Disney is definitely looking forward to the release of 'Ahsoka' to keep the franchise alive. 'Ahsoka' has been one of the few bright spots for the franchise in what has been a tumultuous time with small and big-screen failures. The first season arrived in 2023 and was a hit due to its strong storylines along with cost-saving measures. 'Star Wars' recently announced that the sophomore installment will arrive on Disney+ in 2027. This new season will feature some considerable changes. One of them will be for the character of Mother Klothow (Claudia Black).

Still of Mother Klothow (Claudia Black) in 'Ahsoka' (Image Source: LucasFilm)

For those unaware, Mother Klothow played a pivotal role in the show. She, along with her sisters Lakesis (Jane Edwina Seymour) and Aktropaw (Jeryl Prescott Gallien), made up the trio called 'Great Mothers.' They were Nightsister witches who resided in Peridea. The trio provided their aid to Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) when he was sent into exile on an extragalactic planet. By the end of the first season, she managed to reach her home planet of Dathomir after several trials and tribulations. The character was played by Black, who is considered a sci-fi legend for her part in projects like 'Stargate SG-1,' 'Farscape,' and 'Hercules: The Legendary Journeys.'

there was a rumor back then that spiraled the conspiracy of ‘Abeloth’ being in AHSOKA S2.

how it started was a casting call for a middle age woman under the name “the mother”.

this would later be revealed that the mother isn’t for Abeloth but a recasting for Great Mother Klothow pic.twitter.com/fFoiAZkUEl — Ahsoka the face of Star wars (@ahsokareign2023) May 26, 2026

Black enjoyed her time as Mother Klothow and was keen to continue, but the comeback fell through when Disney refused to pay her what she needed to return. "I'm going to be transparent. They picked up Season 2, they picked me up with it, and then Disney, which is structuring things differently these days, could not pay me what I needed to be paid as a single mother to keep all my responsibilities going at home in Los Angeles, because they were filming in London. It was not something that I could make happen, and therefore, I had to bow out for Season 2. It was very sad for me," she shared with Bleeding Cool. It is yet to be seen whether the character will be recast in the upcoming season.

Still of Jedi Ezra Bridger in 'Ahsoka' (Image Source: LucasFilm)

It is definitely a sad update for Star Wars fans. However, fans can look forward to the return of one fan-favorite character. During SpaceCon San Antonio in June, Eman Esfandi, the actor behind Jedi Ezra Bridger, confirmed that he will appear throughout the sophomore installment, as per The Direct. In the first season, the 'Star Wars Rebels' character only appeared in three episodes. Many viewers felt that Ezra was the breakout character of the freshman season, despite his limited presence. Hence, it is no surprise that he has been brought back on board with an elevated presence. In the second season, Ezra would probably work with the New Republic, helping them discover more about Peridia. Along with Esfandi, Hayden Christensen is confirmed to return as Anakin Skywalker. Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Natasha Liu Bordizzo will also return as rebels Hera Syndulla and Sabine Wren. Rosario Dawson, Ivanna Sakhno, and Rory McCann will continue to star as Ahsoka Tano, Shin Hati, and Ahsoka Tano.