MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Why Claudia Black is leaving ‘Ahsoka’: ‘Star Wars’ Mother Klothow officially pulls out of Season 2

Claudia Black, who played Mother Klothow in ‘Ahsoka,’ will no longer be a part of the Disney+ series.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 14 HOURS AGO
A still of Mother Klothow (Claudia Black) in 'Ahsoka' (Cover Image Source: LucasFilm)
A still of Mother Klothow (Claudia Black) in 'Ahsoka' (Cover Image Source: LucasFilm)

After the big-screen debacle of 'The Mandalorian and Grogu,' Disney is definitely looking forward to the release of 'Ahsoka' to keep the franchise alive. 'Ahsoka' has been one of the few bright spots for the franchise in what has been a tumultuous time with small and big-screen failures. The first season arrived in 2023 and was a hit due to its strong storylines along with cost-saving measures. 'Star Wars' recently announced that the sophomore installment will arrive on Disney+ in 2027. This new season will feature some considerable changes. One of them will be for the character of Mother Klothow (Claudia Black).

Still of Mother Klothow in 'Ahsoka' (Cover Image Source: LucasFilm)
Still of Mother Klothow (Claudia Black) in 'Ahsoka' (Image Source: LucasFilm)

For those unaware, Mother Klothow played a pivotal role in the show. She, along with her sisters Lakesis (Jane Edwina Seymour) and Aktropaw (Jeryl Prescott Gallien), made up the trio called 'Great Mothers.' They were Nightsister witches who resided in Peridea. The trio provided their aid to Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) when he was sent into exile on an extragalactic planet. By the end of the first season, she managed to reach her home planet of Dathomir after several trials and tribulations. The character was played by Black, who is considered a sci-fi legend for her part in projects like 'Stargate SG-1,' 'Farscape,' and 'Hercules: The Legendary Journeys.'

Black enjoyed her time as Mother Klothow and was keen to continue, but the comeback fell through when Disney refused to pay her what she needed to return. "I'm going to be transparent. They picked up Season 2, they picked me up with it, and then Disney, which is structuring things differently these days, could not pay me what I needed to be paid as a single mother to keep all my responsibilities going at home in Los Angeles, because they were filming in London. It was not something that I could make happen, and therefore, I had to bow out for Season 2. It was very sad for me," she shared with Bleeding Cool. It is yet to be seen whether the character will be recast in the upcoming season.

Still of Jedi Ezra Bridger in 'Ahsoka' (Image Source: LucasFilm)
Still of Jedi Ezra Bridger in 'Ahsoka' (Image Source: LucasFilm)

It is definitely a sad update for Star Wars fans. However, fans can look forward to the return of one fan-favorite character. During SpaceCon San Antonio in June, Eman Esfandi, the actor behind Jedi Ezra Bridger, confirmed that he will appear throughout the sophomore installment, as per The Direct. In the first season, the 'Star Wars Rebels' character only appeared in three episodes. Many viewers felt that Ezra was the breakout character of the freshman season, despite his limited presence. Hence, it is no surprise that he has been brought back on board with an elevated presence. In the second season, Ezra would probably work with the New Republic, helping them discover more about Peridia. Along with Esfandi, Hayden Christensen is confirmed to return as Anakin Skywalker. Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Natasha Liu Bordizzo will also return as rebels Hera Syndulla and Sabine Wren.  Rosario Dawson, Ivanna Sakhno, and Rory McCann will continue to star as Ahsoka Tano, Shin Hati, and Ahsoka Tano. 

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Hulu's 'Rivals' gets exciting Season 3 update but one key detail still remains missing
TV

Hulu's 'Rivals' gets exciting Season 3 update but one key detail still remains missing

'Rivals' is based on the iconic book series, the 'Rutshire Chronicles,' by Dame Jilly Cooper, and now we've an exciting update on the show's future.
5 hours ago
Is Billy Bob Thornton leaving 'Landman'? Everything we know about Tommy Norris' future amid Season 3 delay
TV

Is Billy Bob Thornton leaving 'Landman'? Everything we know about Tommy Norris' future amid Season 3 delay

'Landman' Season 3 faced a delay after filming was supposed to begin in May, with the latest update stating that production has been pushed to August.
9 hours ago
How to get early access to Netflix’s ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’? Here’s all we know
TV

How to get early access to Netflix’s ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’? Here’s all we know

Netflix is set to provide early access to its highly anticipated sophomore season of ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender.’
12 hours ago
‘Star Wars’ actor set to join Peacock’s ‘Twisted Metal’ Season 3 in a key role
TV

‘Star Wars’ actor set to join Peacock’s ‘Twisted Metal’ Season 3 in a key role

The post-apocalyptic drama series is based on PlayStation’s classic video game franchise of the same name.
12 hours ago
‘Harry Potter’ series casts ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star as fan-favorite character missing from the movies
TV

‘Harry Potter’ series casts ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star as fan-favorite character missing from the movies

The television adaptation from HBO will hit the small screen on Christmas Day this year
14 hours ago
'Only Murders in the Building' 6 expands cast with 'Doctor Who' and 'Bridgerton' stars in mystery roles
BRIDGERTON (2020)

'Only Murders in the Building' 6 expands cast with 'Doctor Who' and 'Bridgerton' stars in mystery roles

The Hulu comedy is heading to London for its sixth season with Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez reprising their roles
15 hours ago
Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight? One brilliant move shakes up Adam Remsen’s quest for second straight win
TV

Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight? One brilliant move shakes up Adam Remsen’s quest for second straight win

Adam Remsen returns to face off against Sue Barndt and Benjy Malings on Monday’s episode of ‘Jeopardy!’.
16 hours ago
‘The Four Seasons’ finally gets Season 3 update and we can't wait to see what's next for Kate and the gang
FRIENDS (1994)

‘The Four Seasons’ finally gets Season 3 update and we can't wait to see what's next for Kate and the gang

The show's second season premiered two weeks ago and ended with Kate and her friends going on a trip to Italy
17 hours ago
Netflix announces big ‘Gilmore Girls’ streaming update after 12 years — leaving US fans deeply upset
TV

Netflix announces big ‘Gilmore Girls’ streaming update after 12 years — leaving US fans deeply upset

The beloved series has called Netflix home for years, but a newly announced move will soon change that for US subscribers.
19 hours ago
Zach Braff reveals ‘Scrubs’ Season 2 has fixed one major complaint fans had: ‘We're booking a…’
TV

Zach Braff reveals ‘Scrubs’ Season 2 has fixed one major complaint fans had: ‘We're booking a…’

'Scrubs' star Zach Braff teases a bigger and better Season 2, hinting at exciting surprises in the reboot's future.
1 day ago