‘Sterling Point’ creator hints at major Season 2 changes: ‘Dive right into...’

Megan Park teases what awaits Annie, Ellis and the others when ‘Sterling Point’ returns for Season 2.

This story contains spoilers for 'Sterling Point' Season 1.

‘Sterling Point’ creator Megan Park says the show may shift its focus when it returns for Season 2 on Prime Video. After establishing the island and its mysteries, the next chapter could move more quickly into its central relationships. The family questions have not disappeared, but Park now has room to explore how the characters respond to what they learned. She also suggested the story could resume after some time has passed.

The first season followed Annie Jacobson (Ella Rubin), who left New York after inheriting a Canadian island from the grandfather she never knew. She uncovered family secrets, met her newly discovered sister Ramona (Amélie Hoeferle), and developed feelings for Ellis (Jacob Whiteduck-Lavoie). By the finale, Annie had decided to stay in Sterling Point, while Ramona was preparing for life in New York. Connor (Keen Ruffalo), Connor, meanwhile, secretly began searching for answers about his and Annie’s biological origins.

In an interview with Collider, Park floated the possibility of a one-year time jump. That would show how Annie’s decision to remain on the island has worked beyond one summer. Park also questioned whether that life fits with what Annie wants for her future. “You can just age everything up a little bit in a more interesting and higher-stakes way. There’s a lot there, especially if a year has passed,” she said.

Annie and Ellis would remain part of that shift, though their relationship may face a new test. Park wants to examine whether Ellis has an ex or someone else from his past who could enter the story. Annie must also consider whether she plans to live on the island permanently. Park presented these as possibilities rather than confirmed Season 2 plot points.

Bo Bragason as Oona and Amélie Hoeferle as Ramona in ‘Sterling Point’ (Image Source: Prime Video)

Ramona’s move offers another change. Park wants to see whether Ramona likes New York before reuniting the group, saying, “Of course, you’d want to bring them back together.” Season 2 could also explore whether Ramona and Oona (Bo Bragason) repair their relationship after their breakup. Park raised the possibility that Oona had another love interest while Ramona was away and said the show could introduce Oona’s mother.

Connor’s search for his biological parents creates a separate source of tension because he kept it from Annie. Park said there is more nuance to explore as he makes choices outside his sister’s influence. With the audience now familiar with the world, she believes the writers can spend less time on setup. “Now that you know the characters and the world and you’re invested, you can spend less time setting stuff up and just dive right into the juicy shit right away,” she said.