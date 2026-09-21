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When do new ‘Line of Fire’ episodes come out? Release date, episode schedule and more

Peter Krause leads NBC’s ‘Line of Fire,’ a crime drama about a federal law enforcement family targeted by a mysterious assassin.
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Peter Krause, Tommy O'Brien, and Taylor Bloom in a still from 'Line of Fire' (Cover Image Source: NBCUniversal Media)
Peter Krause, Tommy O'Brien, and Taylor Bloom in a still from 'Line of Fire' (Cover Image Source: NBCUniversal Media)

Peter Krause returns to television with NBC’s new crime drama ‘Line of Fire.’ The series follows the Hollingsworth family, a group of federal law enforcement professionals who become targets of a deadly conspiracy. Created by Joshua Safran, the show centers on Mike Hollingsworth, played by Krause. 

Mike is a Secret Service agent, while his wife Jane, played by Hope Davis, is a U.S. Marshal. Their daughter Clare, played by Kat Cunning, works for the FBI. Their son Mike ‘Micah’ Hollingsworth Jr., played by Tommy O’Brien, is also a Secret Service agent. Their other son, Russ, played by Taylor Bloom, works as a Department of Justice analyst. Krause described the series to People as a combination of suspense, family drama and comedy. He also teased major surprises and a cliffhanger in every episode: “It’s a great suspense-thriller, family-drama-comedy.” 

Kat Cunning as Clare Hollingsworth and Hope Davis as Jane Hollingsworth in a still from 'Line of Fire'
Kat Cunning as Clare Hollingsworth and Hope Davis as Jane Hollingsworth in a still from 'Line of Fire' (Image Source: YouTube | TV Promos)

‘Line of Fire’ premieres on September 21 on NBC. Jenna Bush Hager, who lived in the White House from 2001 to 2009 while her father, George W. Bush, was president, is the executive producer. Her experience as a former first daughter made her an important consultant as Safran developed the first-daughter storyline.

Safran has stressed that the storyline does not reflect Bush Hager’s lived experience and is fictionalized for the drama. The network has not yet announced the finale date. Hope Davis praised her experience working with Krause while speaking to Entertainment Weekly. At the time of this writing, we only know the release schedule for the first two episodes:

Episode 1: Pilot - September 21, 2026

Episode 2: A Bigger Picture - September 28, 2026

Peter Krause as Mike Hollingsworth in a still from 'Line of Fine'
Peter Krause as Mike Hollingsworth in a still from 'Line of Fire' (Image Source: YouTube | TV Promos)

The remaining episode titles and dates have not yet been announced by NBC. ‘Line of Fire’ airs at 10 p.m. ET on Mondays on NBC. The time slot applies to the series' regular NBC broadcast. Episodes are also available to stream on Peacock the day after their television broadcast.  The series also has several guest stars.

Law & Order’ alum Sam Waterston plays former President Thomas Barnes, while Campbell Scott and Chris Chalk appear in guest roles. Peter Krause is known for 'Six Feet Under,' 'Parenthood,' and '9-1-1.' Hope Davis has appeared in 'American Crime,' 'Your Honor,' and 'Succession.' Kat Cunning starred in 'The Deuce,' and 'Fire Country.' Tommy O’Brien has appeared in 'The Last Thing He Told Me,' while Taylor Bloom is known for 'The Good Fight.'

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