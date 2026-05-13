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'Star Wars' fans get major 'Ahsoka' Season 2 update ahead of 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' release

The release update comes on the back of the co-president of Lucasfilm, Dave Filoni's latest on the Rosario Dawson-starrer.
BY AHARON ABHISHEK
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
A still of Rosario Dawson as 'Ahsoka' (Image Credit: @ahsokaofficial | Instagram)
A still of Rosario Dawson as 'Ahsoka' (Image Credit: @ahsokaofficial | Instagram)

'Star Wars' fans have every reason to rejoice. Amid all the buzz and the feverish wait for 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' hitting cinemas on May 22, there's an official update on 'Ahsoka' Season 2. This comes on the back of the co-president of Lucasfilm, Dave Filoni's latest on the Rosario Dawson-starrer. The first season premiered in 2023 and saw Jedi powerhouse attempt to prevent the return of General Thrawn. While the show received positive critical acclaim, a second-season release date hasn't been announced yet.  

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano in a still from 'Ahsoka' Season 1 (Image credit: Disney)
Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano in a still from 'Ahsoka' Season 1 (Image credit: Disney)

Dawson announced the window during Disney’s upfront presentation on Tuesday. New episodes of the series will premiere on Disney+ in early 2027. The first season premiered in October, and it remains to be seen whether the franchise will keep the same release window. "This season, the battles are bigger, and the stakes are higher," she said, per Deadline. The event also saw Filoni give viewers a sneak peek at the upcoming season. The finale of the first season saw Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) jump to hyperspace via a space loop where Ezra (Eman Esfandi) was stowed away. Ahsoka and Sabine (Natasha Liu) were stranded in Peridea in a galaxy far away. The general plans to rebuild the Empire with a slew of military campaigns to bring the Empire back to its glory. The good news is that Hayden Christensen returns as Anakin Skywalker, while Rory McCann plays the evil Jedi Baylan Skol, replacing the late Ray Stevenson.  

A still featuring Anakin Skywalker from the series Ahsoka (disney+)
A still featuring Anakin Skywalker from the series Ahsoka (Image Source: Disney+)

The first season included Liu, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Stevenson, Ivanna Sakhno, Diana Lee Inosanto, David Tennant, Esfandi, Evan Whitten, Genevieve O'Reilly, Christensen, Ariana Greenblatt, Mikkelsen, and Anthony Daniels. In related news, fans have also been speculating if Ahsoka Tano would return in 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' after her appearance in Season 2 of 'The Mandalorian.' Rosario's character made her live-action debut in Episode 5, teaming up with a Mandalorian, finding out the name of the Child (Grogu), and taking down a tyrant on a beautifully barren planet in one of the best 'The Mandalorian' episodes to date. In the meantime, all eyes are on 'The Mandalorian and Grogu.' The movie marks the return of 'Star Wars' to the big screen for the first time since 2019’s ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,’ which closed out the sequel trilogy and pulled in over a billion dollars worldwide. While the wait for the movie and 'Ahsoka' continues, fans can catch the series featuring both iconic characters on Disney+.

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