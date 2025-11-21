'DWTS' 2025 finale full song and dance lineup revealed — and the ballroom is set for wild surprises

A high-stakes finale pushes the last five couples to their limit as new twists, surprise dances, and star-powered performances shake up the ballroom.

'Dancing With the Stars' is gearing up for a finale unlike anything fans have seen before. With only five couples left in season 34, the ballroom is preparing for a marathon night of competition, jaw-dropping choreography, and surprise appearances designed to push every finalist to the edge. ABC has unveiled the full lineup of dances and songs that will dominate the climactic three-hour event, and the road to the Mirrorball won't be easy. The evening will open with a showstopping routine to 'Never Can Say Goodbye' by The Communards, staged by choreographer Joey Pizzi.

The energy only ramps up from there as all of this season's previously eliminated couples head back into the ballroom. Their return will be marked by special group numbers set to 'Sugar on My Tongue' by Tyler, The Creator, 'Applause' by Lady Gaga, and 'I Don’t Dance' by Alexander Jean. Fans will also get an exclusive preview of the 'DWTS Live 2026 Tour', as per Entertainment Now. The professional dancers are set to debut a new piece, choreographed by Mandy Moore and performed to 'Sapphire' by Ed Sheeran.

Additional troupe and pro showcases will inject even more variety into the night, including performances to Charli XCX & Troye Sivan's 'Talk Talk' and Taylor Swift's acoustic track, 'The Fate of Ophelia (Alone In My Tower).' Adding to the nostalgia, last season's champions, Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson, are making their return to the ballroom with a fiery number set to 'Tanguera' by Fabio Hager Sexteto. Their appearance serves as a reminder of just how high the bar is set for this year's finalists. But the heart of the finale lies in the competition itself.

Each of the final five pairs must perform three separate routines, testing their technical precision, adaptability, and creativity. The first round, Judges' Choice, pairs each couple with the panel for one-on-one coaching in a new style selected specifically to challenge them. In this round, Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa will channel fierce intensity with a Paso Doble set to Rihanna's 'Breakin’ Dishes'; Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy will take on a rhythm-heavy Samba to 'Hip Hip Chin Chin' by Club des Belugas. Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach will match raw power to Alexander Jean and Lindsey Stirling's 'Stampede' in their Paso Doble.

Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten are expected to deliver slow-burn emotion with a Rumba to Jae Hall's rendition of 'Take My Breath Away', and Robert Irwin and Witney Carson will bring high-speed charm with a Quickstep to Jet's 'Are You Gonna Be My Girl'. The intensity spikes during the Instant Dance Challenge, where couples won't learn their song or style until just minutes before performing live. The night culminates in the fan-favorite Freestyle round, giving each couple unrestricted creative freedom. Chiles and Sosa will unleash an athletic Freestyle to Normani's 'Motivation', while Earle and Chmerkovskiy thrill with a two-track mashup of Nelly Furtado's 'Maneater' and Tate McRae's 'Sports Car'.

Efron and Karagach hope to turn storytelling into movement with Lewis Capaldi's 'Something In The Heavens', and Hendrix and Bersten will tap into Broadway grit with District 78's take on 'I Hope I Get It'. Meanwhile, Irwin and Carson will merge drama and celebration with Sam Sparro's 'Black & Gold' with Avicii's 'The Nights.' According to TVInsider, the 'Dancing With the Stars' season 34 finale is set to broadcast live on Tuesday, November 25, at 8 pm ET on ABC and Disney+. The episode will become available to stream on Hulu the following day.