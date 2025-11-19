Robert Irwin stuns with a 'superstar jive' on 'DWTS', and earns a perfect score for his performance

Irwin's high-energy jive to Prince's 'Baby I'm a Star' ended with a showstopping flip by partner Witney Carson

Robert Irwin's sleek dance moves on the Prince-themed episode of 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 34 once again proved why he is the strongest contestant to win the show. From energetic tango to mesmerizing salsa, Irwin's performance has been winning over both judges and fans. Cementing his status as a potential season 34 winner, Irwin and his partner Witney Carson not only secured another perfect score but also the moniker 'Jive King' from fans.

A screenshot of Robert Irwin and Witney Carson performing the cha-cha on 'DWTS' (Image Source: YouTube | @dancingwiththestars)

Irwin's high-energy jive to Prince's 'Baby I'm a Star' ended with a showstopping flip by partner Carson, impressing all three judges, as per 9Honey. Bruno Tonioli declared it a "superstar jive," and Carrie Ann Inaba said, "That is how you tell everyone you want to be in the finale!" They earned a perfect 30 out of 30, as per Deadline. The duo's performance also blew fans away, as many showered them with love and appreciation on Instagram. One commented, "MY MIRRORBALL WINNERS RIGHT HERE," while another added, "I'm not even a Robert stan and this was SO. GOOD. Much needed energy cause everyone else feels meh tonight." A third fan remarked, "Congratulations to the jive king!!! Such high energy and skill!!! Love you."

For their second dance, Irwin and Carson delivered a Viennese waltz to 'WOW', aiming to secure his spot in the finale after already earning the night's only perfect score. Irwin admitted the toughest part was expressing intense passion and chemistry with Carson since their relationship is usually "friendly and goofy," and he successfully tapped into that emotion on the floor.

Bruno Tonioli raved, "That was so thrilling, I want to see the sequel. I didn't want it to stop!" They scored 29 out of 30. Notably, in a heartbreaking development, Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas were eliminated, leaving the remaining five couples to advance to next week's grand finale, as per Marca. The finale airs next Tuesday, where the finalists will perform their freestyle routines and one last competitive dance before the Mirrorball Trophy is awarded.

Talking about Irwin's personal life, he has sparked fresh fan buzz after being spotted with season 32 winner and 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' star Xochitl Gomez following jive rehearsals for the DWTS' 20th birthday celebration, as per Cosmopolitan. Fans have also taken notice of his playful TikToks with troupe member Hailey Bills, raising even more eyebrows about his off-floor connections this season.