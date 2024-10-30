Is 'DWTS' scripted? Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson’s scores see rumors resurface

'Dancing with the Stars' duo Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson received a well-deserved score of 29

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Dancing with the Stars' duo Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson wowed the judges with another stellar performance during Halloween Nightmares Night, delivering a captivating Argentine Tango to 'Ramalama (Bang Bang)' by Róisín Murphy. Their routine radiated energy and showcased their strong dance command, resulting in minimal mistakes and a well-deserved score of 29 from the ABC judges.

In their dance-off against Danny Amendola on Jive, Joey displayed his undeniable edge, clinching the victory with no surprise. It's clear that Joey and Jenna embody finesse in their performances, fully embracing the evening's spooky theme. Their polished moves flow seamlessly, enhanced by a gripping storytelling technique that keeps viewers hooked. Bruno Tonioli remarked that their Halloween performance was a spine-chilling thriller of tango, with a good story woven into the choreography. Joey’s consistency has been impressive, demonstrating his versatility and earning him high scores each week.

This is especially noteworthy given 'DWTS's' notorious history of contestants manufacturing romance narratives to capture audience attention and stave off elimination. However, with Joey and Jenna committed to partners outside the show, they rely on genuine talent and chemistry instead. Their success illustrates that authentic dancing, strong partnerships, and compelling storytelling can triumph in the competition, proving that one doesn't need to resort to fabricated narratives to win the 'DWTS' trophy.

'Dancing With The Stars' duo Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson received a score of 29 from ABC judges (Instagram/@joeygraziadei)

Why did Joey Graziadei want a partner who was in a "healthy" relationship?

Before Joey began his 'DWTS' journey, he requested a pro partner who was also in a “successful and healthy” relationship. Explaining his reasoning, he said, "I wanted to be in a situation that I was comfortable [with], that I didn’t have to worry about a lot of noise." In simpler terms, the 'Bachelor' star aimed to avoid falling into the showmance trap. He wanted his fiancée, Kelsey Anderson, to feel secure and to steer clear of rumors about him dating his 'DWTS' partner. Joey recognized how viewers often try to ship contestants with their choreographers and wanted no part of it, valuing the safe space he had with Kelsey.

'Dancing With The Stars' star Joey Graziadei wanted a pro dancer who was in a "healthy" relationship (Instagram/@joeygraziadei)

Contestants' showmances: A strategy to stay on 'DWTS'

'DWTS' contestants have frequently resorted to faking a showmance which is a long-standing strategy to win the competition. This fabricated romance not only makes their storytelling on stage more convincing but also draws viewers who support the pairs based on their romantic angle. This increase in interest can lead to more favorable judges' scores and delayed eliminations, often at the expense of genuinely talented contestants. This season, Brooks Nader and her pro partner Gleb Savchenko faced accusations of faking their showmance. However, their journey was short-lived, culminating in their elimination on Dedication Night.

'DWTS' star Brooks Nader and her pro partner Gleb Savchenko faced accusations of faking their showmance (@abc)

Can Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson win 'DWTS' Season 33?

'Dancing With The Stars' contestant Joey has consistently delivered outstanding performances, receiving high scores each week. He stands out among the dancers, despite being just a contestant. His chemistry with Jenna is top-notch, effectively telling a compelling story on stage. With such remarkable scores, Joey is one of the top contenders for the 'DWTS' season 33 trophy. However, he is closely followed by Danny and his partner Witney Carson. If the stars align for the 'Bachelor' star, who not only dances well but also has a massive fanbase, it’s likely he could take home the trophy.

'Dancing With The Stars' contestant Joey has consistently delivered outstanding performances (@bachelornation)

'Dancing with the Stars' Season 33 airs every Tuesday at 8 pm ET only on ABC.