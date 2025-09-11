Major ‘Yellowstone’ star won’t return for ‘Y: Marshals’, and it raises big questions for Kayce Dutton’s arc

Will Kelsey Asbille return as Monica Dutton in ‘Y: Marshals’? Here's everything we know about Taylor Sheridan's ‘Yellowstone’ spin-off

When 'Yellowstone' was first premiered back in 2018, no one had imagined the show would reach the heights of such success that even its characters would have their own spin-off. While Luke Grimes's Kayce Dutton remained a secondary character for most of the show, he shone bright in the last season, filling a gap that Kevin Costner's John Dutton left. Viewers loved Kayce's bold transformation, paving the way for 'Y: Marshals.' However, a new casting update is casting a shadow on Kayce's wife, Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille).

Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille attend the Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 premiere at Museum of Modern Art in New York City (Image SourceL FilmMagic | Photo by Taylor Hill)

According to IMDb's cast listing, Asbille is not currently attached to the spinoff, which strongly suggests that Monica will not be by Kayce's side when the series premieres on CBS in 2026. This marks a major shift, considering that Kayce and Monica's relationship, along with their struggles and family life, was a key storyline in 'Yellowstone,' according to Screen Rant. However, their son Tate (Brecken Merrill) will continue into the spinoff, confirming that family ties won't completely disappear from Kayce's storyline. Tate's inclusion may provide continuity and emotional depth, even in Monica's absence, while also raising questions about how father and son will move forward without her presence.

To balance this change, 'Y: Marshals' is introducing fresh characters who will likely influence Kayce's journey. Two notable additions are Belle (Arielle Kebbel) and Andrea (Ash Santos), both US Marshals who are expected to be part of Kayce's elite team. These characters could bring new dynamics, both professionally and personally, as Kayce navigates his role in law enforcement. Belle and Andrea might even serve as emotional anchors or close allies, filling the gap left by Monica's departure.

Monica's absence from 'Y: Marshals' also points to a major change in Kayce's life. Monica's absence could be explained by the couple separating or her death before the spinoff begins. A new trailer hints at this change, with Kayce saying he's "changing paths" and seeking "a new beginning," suggesting that losing Monica may be the reason he's starting over. The show's premiere is expected to clarify what happened to her. Without Monica, Kayce's story opens up to new directions in the 'Yellowstone' universe, including the potential for a romance with one of his new teammates.

Notably, three Yellowstone alums are confirmed to return in 'Y: Marshals.' Gil Birmingham will return as Thomas Rainwater, Mo Brings Plenty as Mo, and Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton. That trio alone immediately ties 'Y: Marshals' closer to the original show, 'Yellowstone,' as per Collider. The official logline of the show reads, "With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Kayce Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty, and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence."

The main cast will also include Tatanka Means (Reservation Dogs, Killers of the Flower Moon) as Miles, who will also play a member of Kayce's Marshals unit. On the recurring side, Brett Cullen joins as Harry Gifford, head of the US Marshals in Montana, while Logan Marshall-Green has been announced as Pete Calvin, a friend from Kayce's military days.