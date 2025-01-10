'Yellowstone' nearly cast Cole Hauser in another role, but there was a good reason he played Rip

We couldn’t agree more with Kelly Reilly praising Cole Hauser for turning down his initial 'Yellowstone' role and fighting to play Rip Wheeler instead

Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, known for playing Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler on 'Yellowstone', recently discussed the show's concluding episodes. Speaking to Extra TV about the Paramount+ show

Hauser revealed he was initially considered for Lee Dutton but he insisted on portraying Rip. "It's just that [he] was the only character I cared about," he explained, adding, "I was only in a couple of scenes, so they were confused by it at first, but I just thought, if there is growth with him... This is the one where I just feel like he's starting down here and the ceiling is the stars for him."

Reilly who was taken aback by Hauser's revelation, called it a "smart" decision. I mean, who can disagree? We think Hauser did an amazing job playing Rip. Coming back to the interview, Reilly also reflected on the tricky relationship between their characters. When asked about the couple's future, Reilly pondered, "Happiness... I mean, happiness... These are characters that, all they know to do is fight, right? So what is happiness to them? Is it lying down in their meadow and relaxing and not having to fight anyone? I don't know," as reported by The Express.

She further hinted at an intense storyline ahead, adding, "But there is the biggest fight on their hands right now and it's coming to a crescendo." Reilly refrained from giving away details about the final episodes, stating, "So I can't give [away] what our last episode is for Beth and Rip. I wouldn't want to spoil that." Hauser humorously added, "That would definitely spoil it!" Reilly concluded, "But I'm hoping the audiences will go on the journey with it and understand what's happening and why," as reported by The Mirror.

'Yellowstone' by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, has entertained fans since its 2018 debut, following the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Kevin Costner), as they worked through conflicts over their Montana cattle ranch. The critically acclaimed series, praised for its plot and performances by Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, concluded with the second part of Season 5. Premiering on November 10, 2024, the six-episode final installment aired weekly, with the finale set on December 15, 2024. The series' end stems from scheduling conflicts among the cast.

Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser attend the Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 premiere at Museum of Modern Art on November 07, 2024 in New York City. (image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Fans eagerly awaiting the show to resolve loose ends, including Beth and Rip's relationship, were left divided, with many calling the finale an "absolute worst ever," as per Hello! Meanwhile, the 'Yellowstone' franchise continues to grow with prequels like '1883' and '1923', which explore the Dutton family's history and have earned positive reviews. If rumors about Beth and Rip getting their own spin-off prove true, Yellowstone fans might finally get the redemption they've been waiting for.