The sad reason why Kelly Reilly was able to nail her role as Beth Dutton on 'Yellowstone'

Kelly Reilly shared how her role as Beth Dutton in 'Yellowstone' helped her cope with personal struggles, offering strength during difficult times.

Kelly Reilly’s portrayal of Beth Dutton in 'Yellowstone' has captured the hearts of viewers, but behind her tough and fiery character is a personal story of struggle, healing, and strength that many might not expect. Reilly once described how her role as Beth was more than just acting; it helped her cope with her own challenges.

This scene should earn Kelly Reilly an Emmy. #Yellowstone

pic.twitter.com/jsJ65M3J0y — SIPPING THE TEA ☕️ (@MaryForbes14) November 11, 2024

When Reilly joined 'Yellowstone' in 2018, she was in a difficult place. Speaking on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', she shared how she was struggling with her identity. “When I started this job in 2018, I was kind of grieving, and I didn’t know who I was anymore,” she said, as reported by The Express. Reilly connected with Beth on a deeper level, as the character also battles loss and emotional scars. For Reilly, playing Beth was a way to cope with her own pain. She admitted that Beth became a source of strength for her during a tough time. “Beth was like a life raft for me,” Reilly shared. "And I miss her when I'm not playing her. So when I get her back on and I'm putting the dresses on and the boots and the eyeliner, I'm like, 'Alright let's go.' And I feel it, I feel that power," as reported by Cowgirl Magazine.

This deep personal connection with Beth is what makes Reilly’s performance so raw and authentic. On the show, Beth is known for her ability to fight back, whether dealing with her family or enemies. Reilly’s own experience of finding her strength again adds another layer to her portrayal of the character. Fans of 'Yellowstone' have long praised Reilly for bringing so much depth to Beth, and it’s clear that part of it comes from Reilly’s own journey. With the show now wrapped, Reilly’s recent revelation makes this final chapter even more emotional for fans.

However, fans can expect to see Reilly return to TV soon. She is set to star in the upcoming British crime thriller series 'Under Salt Marsh,' where she plays Jackie Ellis, a teacher and former detective. The series is currently in production, with filming having begun in October 2024 in various locations across Wales. In addition to her acting endeavors, Reilly has ventured into the beverage industry. She has partnered with Ammunition Wines and Whiskey, marking her first brand collaboration.

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton in 'Yellowstone'. (Image Source: Paramount)

Furthermore, Reilly and her 'Yellowstone' co-star Cole Hauser are reportedly set to reprise their roles as Beth and Rip Wheeler in a new 'Yellowstone' spinoff series. While Paramount has yet to officially confirm the series, both Reilly and Hauser have hinted at the same. 'Yellowstone' is available for streaming on Paramount Network, where you can catch up on all episodes, as well as on Peacock.