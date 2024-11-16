Where is Kelly Reilly really from? Clip of 'Yellowstone' star talking with 'accent' astonishes fans

Kelly Reilly, known for playing Beth Dutton, has stunned fans with her actual accent in recent interview

Kelly Reilly, known for her fiery portrayal of Beth Dutton on 'Yellowstone', not only managed to fool fans but also her fellow cast members into thinking she was as American. But here's the kicker: Reilly us as British as tea and biscuits. This information which is basically a Google search away has left many fans and co-stars completely stunned.

Raised in Chessington, London, Reilly has been a part of notable projects such as 'Pride & Prejudice', 'True Detective' and 'Sherlock Holmes'. In 'Yellowstone', she plays a fiery, no-nonsense rancher. The character's complexity is what makes it iconic.

'Yellowstone' star Kelly Reilly stuns fans with her real accent

Kelly Reilly attends 'Yellowstone' premiere at Paramount Pictures (Getty Images)

Reilly recently appeared on 'The Drew Barrymore Show' and as she conversed in her natural accent, the host and the audiences were stunned. "I would have never guessed you had an accent!" Drew said in astonishment. The actress replied, "Well, that's thanks to my dialect coach because she's amazing, Jessica Drake."

Kelly Reilly in 'Yellowstone' (Paramount)

"We were really going for a Montana accent, but she's [Beth] educated. She's from a very, very wealthy ranching family. I wasn't going to go, like, "Howdy, ma'am." It wasn't that for me. But I certainly wanted to get that Montana dialect correct. So, I worked with Jessica," she further explained.

Watch the clip:

The 47-year-old actesss even fooled her co-stars during the initial days of shooting. "I didn't know, either, the first couple of weeks," said Forrie J Smith in a chat with Glenn Beck. Reilly kept up her convincing American accent for the first week on set to ensure no one doubted her ability to portray Beth.

Kelly Reilly's real accent leaves fans surprised

Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly in 'Yellowstone' (Paramount)

Reilly pulled off the American accent so well that fans almost believed she is American. A fan took to Reddit and said, "I thought she was American and then I saw an interview or something with her." A similar comment reads, "I had no idea she was British until I saw an interview. I was shocked."

A Reddit user said, "I had no idea she was even British until I had already watched a couple seasons, lol. At that point I happened to read an article stating the fact."

"When I first started watching the show I would have not guessed she was anything other than American. On rewatch I will, on very few occasions, notice her hit an 'r' a little too hard. But they do so many takes for each scene I would think it's very difficult to hit the accent perfectly all the time. Mid season 2 and on I don't notice her British accent coming through at all," said another surprised fan.

'Yellowstone' concluded its run with Season 5, premiered on Paramount on November 10

This article contains remarks made on the Internet by individual people and organizations. MEAWW cannot confirm them independently and does not support claims or opinions being made online.