The Monica Garcia Effect? ‘RHOSLC’ struggles without star, as ratings plummet to new low

'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 5 fails to bring the same magic as last season

'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 5 has failed to live up to expectations. Following one of the most talked-about seasons in the series' history with Season 4, fans were hoping the magic would carry over into the next. However, it seems the stars aren't aligning for the show this time, and Monica Garcia’s absence might be a key factor. In a disappointing debut, 'RHOSLC' Season 5, Episode 1 attracted just 375,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

To put those numbers into perspective, the viewership is roughly half of what 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' and 'Real Housewives of Orange County' attracted this year. The new season has yet to break the 400k viewers mark for any episode, marking a 25-40% decline in viewership. While 'RHOSLC' isn’t among the most popular of the Real Housewives franchises, it has had its standout moments, especially during Jen Shah’s arrest, which attracted over 800k viewers. However, with last season’s viewership dipping to the 500k-600k range, it seems that may have been its peak. Many speculate that Monica's departure from the show could be contributing to the recent drop in ratings, especially given that she was one of the most talked-about cast members last season. Some viewers have even vowed to stop watching until she returns, further hinting that her absence is having a significant impact on the show's appeal.

Monica Garcia's departure from 'RHOSLC' could be contributing to the recent drop in ratings (Instagram/@monicanikigarcia)

Why was Monica Garcia fired from 'RHOSLC'?

Monica Garcia, who joined 'RHOSLC' for just one season, was quickly removed from the show after serving as a main housewife for only a single year. Her firing came after fellow cast member Heather Gay revealed that Garcia had been linked to a social media account that had been posting about the show's stars. Garcia confirmed the claim, admitting that she was one of several people managing an Instagram account called Reality Von Tease. She explained that her initial involvement was to expose Jen Shah by sharing videos of her mistreating employees.

Monica Garcia starred in 'RHOSLC' Season 4 (Instagram/@monicanikigarcia)

Will Monica Garcia return for 'RHOSLC' Season 6?

It’s unclear whether Monica Garcia will return for 'RHOSLC' Season 6, but given Bravo producer Andy Cohen’s love for drama and high ratings, it's likely we’ll see her again. However, it’s worth noting that her involvement with running an Instagram account behind the scenes has potentially broken several laws, which could impact her return.

In a recent 'RHOSLC' episode, it was hinted that Adam Newell had been reaching out to Monica through Whitney Rose’s phone. With that in mind, even if Monica doesn’t return to 'RHOSLC', she may appear on another Bravo show. Andy has also expressed his excitement about the possibility of seeing Monica again.

Monica Garcia's future on 'RHOSLC' hangs in the balance (YouTube/@bravo)

Are the fights in 'RHOSLC' Season 5 rehearsed?

'RHOSLC' Season 5 seems to have lost the magic that made Season 4 so exciting. A lot of the drama and fights feel staged or rehearsed. Meredith Marks’ bath issue, Whitney Rose’s Alibaba drama, and Lisa Barlow’s antics just aren’t hitting the mark. Angie Katsanevas flipping her chair earlier this season showed that they’re all trying way too hard to cause drama and it’s too obvious. However, it’s worth noting that Angie has always been very theatrical.