Is Bronwyn Newport the new Monica Garcia? 'RHOSLC' Season 5 newbie sparks trust issue among co-stars

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH: The 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 5 introduces a newbie Bronwyn Newport as a replacement for the controversial queen Monica Garcia, who was fired from the Bravo show. Monica was exposed to be behind a trolling social media account that posted multiple proofs of Jen Shah's scandal. However, after Monica's departure, the viewers have been wondering if Bronwyn would also lead a dramatic cast fallout. Monica made a Bravo show debut with the intention of getting fame and Bronwyn has recently been accused of having a similar objective. Bronwyn has been Lisa Barlow's close friend but she seemingly failed to earn her co-stars's trust. Heather Gay has been skeptical about Bronwyn and announced that she wasn't sold on the newcomer's intentions. Heather claimed in the trailer, "Bronwyn is not here to make friends, and I don’t trust her."

Heather notably has unfortunate past experiences with questionable characters including Jen Shah and Monica which made it understandable why she might have been cautious with the newbie. Despite Heather's doubts, Bronwyn doesn't seem to be as dramatic as Monica. Bronwyn has a glamorous life and has been a dedicated liberal political activist. She has been largely involved in philanthropy and uses her platform to champion progressive causes and social justice initiatives.

'RHOSLC' Season 5 star Bronwyn Newport slams Heather Gay's dig

'RHOSLC' Season 5 newbie Bronwyn Newport has recently made her Bravo show debut and already sparked drama. After Heather Gay's surprising accusation in the Bravo show's trailer, Bronwyn took to her social media and slammed the reality star for her skepticism.

She defended her reputation and claimed, "Yes, I always am [here to make friends]. But I go hard (especially with my looks) that can be for you OR against you, your choice..." Lisa Barlow introduced her close friend Bronwyn as "everything you could want in a friend. She's funny, she's witty, she's got the best wardrobe."

'RHOSLC' Season 5 newbie Bronwyn Newport draws a comparison to Jen Shah

'RHOSLC' Season 5 is yet to premiere and Bronwyn Newport is already facing comparisons and trolls. The Bravo show newbie has been compared to Jen Shah, who has been in jail for conspiracy to commit wire fraud. However, Bronwyn was trolled for her fashion sense claiming she would never be like Jen.

Bronwyn has the perfect response for the troll and tweeted, "Mostly because I pay the designers who dress me. Full price. Upfront. I value and appreciate their work. I don't know Jen personally, but many who worked for her reached out to me to work with me since I'd actually be a paying customer." No doubt Bronwyn has a great fashion sense.

'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 5 will premiere on Wednesday, September 18, at 9 pm ET.