'RHOSLC': How Bronwyn Newport could have saved her longtime friendship with Lisa Barlow

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH: The 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 5 newbie Bronwyn Newport has been longtime friends with Lisa Barlow but recently, their bond has come under strain. Lisa is the only reason Bronwyn was able to make her Bravo show debut, but now the newbie has turned against the OG—a move that could be her biggest mistake. Bronwyn Newport and Heather Gay's dramatic feud took a sharp turn when Bronwyn made it clear that Heather was not welcome on the couples' Palm Springs trip. Additionally, she excluded Heather from the getaway and tried to push her fellow co-stars to distance themselves from Heather, hoping to isolate her further.

However, Bronwyn was left furious when she saw Lisa face-timing Heather and openly confessing how much she missed her presence resulting in another major drama. Bronwyn could have easily avoided the drama and saved her friendship with Lisa if she had chosen to let go of her feud with Heather. Instead of clinging to the animosity and trying to dictate who could be friends with whom, Bronwyn could have accepted the fact that Lisa and Heather shared a stronger bond. Bronwyn should loosen her grip on the drama and let go of her frustration over Lisa and Heather's FaceTime call. Clinging to her anger will only make things worse. Moving on and allowing the situation to settle might be the healthier choice.

Bronwyn Newport fails to appreciate 'RHOSLC' star Lisa Barlow's efforts

'RHOSLC' star Lisa Barlow shares a deep connection with Bronwyn Newport's family, having known Gwen's late father and his parents for years. However, Lisa wanted to help bridge a gap and took it upon herself to reach out and reconnect Gwen with her paternal family. She even visited Gwen's grandparents in person, delivering a heartfelt update about their granddaughter.

However, Bronwyn didn't seem to acknowledge Lisa's efforts for the reunion. Instead of appreciating her friend's efforts to bring her daughter closer to her father's side of the family, Bronwyn chose to criticize Lisa instead. Lisa supported Bronwyn during her tough times, yet the newcomer has frequently found ways to stir up drama.

'RHOSLC' Season 5 star Lisa Barlow regrets helping Bronwyn Newport to make Bravo debut

'RHOSLC' Season 5 star Lisa Barlow introduced the Bravo casting team to her friend Bronwyn Newport but it seems she now regrets it, especially after the newbie's recent behavior. Lisa would now think twice before recommending people to Bravo as they often end up turning against her. In a recent interview, Lisa revealed that she's done with recommending new friends to the franchise and giving them undeserved attention and fame.

The Bravo show star shared her regrets with the outlet and claimed, "I don't think I'll ever recommend anyone again." She added, "I recommended hundreds, and I think I’m gonna to stop. There's a common denominator, and it's usually hating me. So, we're done."

