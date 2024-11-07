‘RHOSLC’ star Seth Marks' sudden departure from couple’s trip raises eyebrows

‘RHOSLC’ stars Seth and Meredith Marks were part of a couples' getaway to Palm Springs

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH: The 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 5 star Meredith's husband, Seth Marks, currently works as Chief Merchandising Officer at Channel Control Merchants, LLC. Seth graduated with a degree in sociology from the University of Arizona in 1994 and brings over 30 years of industry experience to his role. His job frequently takes him to Ohio, often leaving his family behind in Utah.

Seth and Meredith were part of a couples' getaway to Palm Springs, hosted by Bronwyn Newport. However, Seth abruptly left the trip as soon as he reached the destination citing an urgent work matter. Meredith was left disappointed and hurt after Seth left the couple's trip abruptly, sparking rumors of turmoil in their marriage. Meredith had high hopes for the trip and she was looking forward to reconnecting with Seth away from the pressures of their busy lives. Sadly, she was left alone to navigate the rest of the trip without her partner by her side. Seth's sudden departure was noticeable and raised questions—was it just an isolated incident, or a sign of something more serious brewing between the couple?

'RHOSLC' stars Seth and Meredith Marks briefly separated

'RHOSLC' viewers have witnessed Seth and Meredith Marks' multiple ups and downs in their relationship. Meredith moved to Utah for Seth's work and had been exploring the area for seven years before they made their Bravo show debut in 2020. The couple was notably separated during the premiere season of the Bravo show.

However, they worked on their issue and reconciled their romance. The couple have been together for a long time now after meeting for the first time at the age of 23. They were head-over-heels in love and exchanged vows in 1996 when they were both 24

Are 'RHOSLC' couple Seth and Meredith Marks still together?

'RHOSLC' couple Seth and Meredith Marks are seemingly still together and have overcome their issues. The duo celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary in August. Seth penned a sweet tribute to Meredith with a stunning photo of the Bravo star. Seth reflected on his feelings of waking up next to Meredith every day and couldn't believe that he had been married to the woman of his dreams for so long.

He wrote, "Each year on 8/24, I find myself saying, “OMG, I can’t believe I’m still married to the woman of my dreams!" He noted that their first date still feels like yesterday adding, "In that moment, I could hear the voice in my head, like Howard Cosell, saying, 'Down goes Frazier! Down goes Frazier!'" Seth's world was forever changed when he fell in love with Meredith, leaving him breathless. He feels truly blessed to have three children with the love of his life.

Seth further expressed that Meredith and their children "have not just played a profound role in my life; you 4 are my life." He could still be figuring out his life if he had not married Meredith. Seth concluded his tribute while addressing the other couples and claimed that they also should try therapy to make their relationship stronger and better.

