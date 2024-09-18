What happened between Lisa Barlow and Whitney Rose? 'RHOSLC' feud that turned physical

Whitney Rose and Lisa Barlow's feud has gotten worse over the last few years

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH: Lisa Barlow and Whitney Rose's feud reached a whole new level on 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.' Where initially their issues were more about disagreement over opinions and personal differences, things took a really ugly turn in the form of a heated argument that turned physical.

Everything boiled over at a party when the tension finally came to a head. Lisa and Whitney were having a heated discussion that quickly blew out of proportion.

Whitney was quite distraught, and Lisa's responses added fire to an already overheated situation. The argument escalated as the two women raised their voices and accusations. One highly emotional point saw Whitney reach out and push Lisa, which escalated into a physical fight. The push was hard enough to make a scene, and both women had to be separated by others present. This confrontation marked one of the most intense conflicts, highlighting how deeply their issues had affected their relationship.

What is the reason behind Lisa Barlow and Whitney Rose’s fallout on ‘RHOSLC’?

Lisa Barlow and Whitney Rose's 'RHOSLC' meltdown has to do with personal conflicts mixed with different outlooks. It all started when Whitney decided to call Lisa the "villain" of the season. The accusation of being a villain, along with the drama associated with it, actually became a cause for conflict. Lisa felt that Whitney's criticism was uncalled for and based on personal reasons rather than the truth.

Later, Whitney felt she let her guard down too soon with Lisa, and this is what fostered feelings of betrayal. Surprised at how quickly their relationship went south, Whitney is in shock over the fact that she was fairly hoping they could come out a little more even. Conflicts in the ways Lisa and Whitney felt the other should have approached differences of opinion or argument. Whitney said Lisa deflected from the truth and played defense, while Lisa said Whitney was highly judgmental and did not accept her truths.

The latent resentments and grudges were also the reasons for their breakup. Whitney said Lisa still held grudges, and thus it was hard to put their friendship back on track.

Lisa Barlow feels Whitney Rose’s ‘dishonesty’ intensified their feud on ‘RHOSLC’

Lisa Barlow and Whitney Rose's feud on 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' has gone from bad to worse. Lisa is outraged by what she sees as Whitney's lies about her, leading to heightened tensions. The situation reached a boiling point when Whitney called Lisa the "villain" of Season 5—a label Lisa vehemently disputes.



Lisa feels Whitney has been deceitful and contributed to their estrangement. "It's like Whitney has this narrative that she wants to push," Lisa said while adding, "She's not being honest about her intentions or what she really thinks. When someone shows you who they are, you have to believe them, and Whitney has shown me that she's not trustworthy."



Lisa gets frustrated because, in her eyes, Whitney tries to blame others to turn situations in her favor. All this tension keeps Lisa and Whitney from reconciling, putting their friendship in a precarious position as the season unfolds.