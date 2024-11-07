'RHOSLC' Season 5: Why Bravo stars should ditch Bronwyn Newport's trip

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH: The 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 5 newbie Bronwyn Newport extended an invitation to her co-stars Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow, Angie Katsanevas, and Whitney Rose for a girls' trip to Palm Springs. However, Meredith is now having second thoughts about going, especially after Bronwyn made it clear she planned to exclude Heather Gay from the getaway.

Bronwyn and Heather had a heated confrontation at Lisa's party, and later, the newcomer invited the OG housewife to her home. However, Bronwyn wasn't looking to repair their friendship; instead, she expected Heather to apologize. Meanwhile, Bronwyn announced she would reconsider inviting her to the trip soon after Heather rejected her apology offer. Meredith has a long-standing friendship with Heather and should take a stand for her friend while skipping Bronwyn's trip altogether, especially after Bronwyn's disrespectful treatment of Heather. Bronwyn is the newest addition to the Bravo cast and has yet to prove herself trustworthy. She has built a pot-stirrer reputation and seems to thrive on drama, making her a questionable ally. Meredith should stand by Heather, especially in the face of Bronwyn's manipulative tactics.

'RHOSLC' Season 5 star Bronwyn Newport ditched Heather Gay from girls' trip (@bravo)

Why didn't Bronwyn Newport ditch Heather Gay from her Palm Springs trip?

'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport has revealed the real reason for ditching Heather Gay from her Palm Springs trip in the After Show segment of the Bravo show. Bronwyn explained that it was her anniversary trip and expressed feeling hurt after Heather asked about her prenup in what she perceived as a calculated manner.

On the other hand, Heather wasn't left stunned with Bronwyn excluding her from the trip. She claimed that Bronwyn intended to hurt her feelings and create a major rift between them—and that’s exactly what she did. She added, "Don't plan a girls' trip with the people I'm closest to and then tell me it's my fault I'm not included."

'RHOSLC' Season 5 star Bronwyn Newport was left hurt by Heather Gay's comment about her prenup (Instagram/@bronwynnewport)

'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport fails to take accountability for her actions

'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport quickly found herself labeled a "total hypocrite" after her heated drama with Heather Gay over simply overhearing gossip. In the previous episode of the Bravo show, Bronwyn had been talking smack about her co-stars including, Meili Workman, Whitney Rose, and Britani Bateman. Bronwyn was left furious after Heather overheard the conversation. She slammed Hether for "listening in" rather than owning the fact that she had been bad-mouthing about her co-stars.

Bronwyn notably failed to take responsibility for her own drama and instead, tried to manipulate the situation. She demanded an apology from Heather and attempted to paint herself as the victim. The Bravo show newbie suggested that Heather should apologize for eavesdropping. Bronwyn seemingly desperately attempted to avoid taking accountability and divert attention from her own questionable actions.

'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport continues to deflect responsibility for her actions (@bravo)

Monica Garcia sparks trust issues among 'RHOSLC' Season 5 cast

'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport has a knack for stirring up drama and manipulating situations, causing notable tension within the group, much like Monica Garcia. The former Bravo star fueled multiple rumors about the OG cast members, and it seemed that Bronwyn was following in Monica's footsteps

However, the whole cast members teamed up against Monica leaving the personal drama behind as soon they realized the real intention of her. As for Bronwyn, she should stay in her own bubble, as her manipulative tactics are likely to drive a wedge between the OGs—who would undoubtedly unite against her once again.

Monica Garcia sparks trust issues among 'RHOSLC' Season 5 cast (@bravo)

Catch the thrilling drama of 'RHOSLC' Season 5 on Wednesdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.