'RHOSLC': Meredith Marks' tactics threaten to sabotage Whitney Rose's reputation

'RHOSLC' Season 5 stars Meredith Marks and Whitney Rose were involved in heated confrontation

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH: The 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 5 star Meredith Marks has recently tried to sabotage Whitney Rose's jewelry line Prism's reputation on camera. The reality star sparked controversy by hinting at rumors that Whitney purchased her own jewelry from Ali Baba.

The rumors first started after a social media account posted a side-by-side comparison of Whitney's Prism necklace alongside a similar piece found on the Ali Baba website. Since Whitney launched her jewelry line, Meredith has been relentless, accusing her of copying designs at every turn.

With her own successful jewelry line, Meredith is determined to thwart her co-star from launching a similar venture. It seems jealousy drives her as she watches Whitney build a flourishing brand. This isn't Meredith's first attempt to bring down a co-star. She previously intensified rumors about Angie Katsanevas being tied to the Greek mafia, which plunged her into serious trouble.

'RHOSLC' Season 5 star Whitney Rose accused of copying Ali Baba's jewelry designs (@bravo)

Where does Whitney Rose buy her Prism jewelry?

'RHOSLC' Season 5 star Whitney Rose has decisively addressed the swirling rumors surrounding her Prism jewelry line. She clarified that her brand doesn't engage in the controversial practices suggested by critics, especially Meredith Marks.

Instead, Whitney emphasized that Prism collaborates with carefully curated vendors, a process she describes as "commerce." This commitment to quality sourcing reflects her dedication to authenticity and craftsmanship, distancing her brand from any unfounded accusations.

'RHOSLC' Season 5 star Whitney Rose buys jewelry for her brand from curated vendors (@bravo)

Are Whitney Rose and Meredith Marks still friends?

'RHOSLC' Season 5 stars Whitney Rose and Meredith Marks have experienced a whirlwind of ups and downs in their friendship. Despite the challenges, they've always managed to find common ground and resolve their issues, showcasing remarkable resilience.

Although tensions currently linger between them, it’s clear that both women value their bond. Fans can anticipate that, in time, they will reconcile, leaving their drama in the past and reaffirming their commitment to supporting one another as they navigate the complexities of life in the spotlight.

'RHOSLC' Season 5 stars Meredith Marks and Whitney Rose involved in heated feud (@bravo)

Thrilling drama of 'RHOSLC' Season 5 airs on Wednesdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.