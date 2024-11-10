'RHOSLC' star Monica Garcia’s finances in question as unpaid $2K bill snowballs into massive case

'RHOSLC' star Monica Garcia took to Instagram Stories to express her dissatisfaction with the court ruling

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH: Many might disagree, but the legal drama between 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' stars Monica Garcia and Heather Gay appears far from over. On Monday, November 4, a judge finalized the ongoing lawsuit between Heather’s company, The Beauty Lab + Laser, and Monica, ruling in Heather’s favor and ordering Monica to pay $35,853.60 in settlement fees. Soon after, Monica took to Instagram Stories to express her dissatisfaction with the ruling, announcing her decision to appeal.

In her post, she voiced frustration over the case making headlines on the same day as the U.S. elections, questioning why such news was gaining attention when there were more important issues happening in the world. While her move may show her resolve and belief that she’s in the right, it also raises questions about whether she can afford the $35K she’s been ordered to pay. The saga began when Monica was asked to pay a $2K bill for filler treatments at Beauty Lab + Laser, but allegedly failed to settle the payment.

Now, with the judge’s decision out and Monica appealing again, it raises concerns about whether she is struggling financially. Heather also previously called Monica out, suggesting that she was lashing out because she was "unable to pay her bills." Monica’s net worth is estimated to be between $300K and $1 million in 2024, so it seems unlikely she’s facing money troubles. However, her consistent delay in payment is certainly raising some eyebrows. For now, it seems Monica is all set to appeal as she is confident that the outcome will come in her favor.

'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star Monica Garcia has been ordered to pay Heather Gay $35k (Instagram/@monicanikigarcia)

Inside 'RHOSLC' star Heather Gay’s beauty lab lawsuit against Monica Garcia

In November 2023, The Beauty Lab + Laser filed a lawsuit against Monica, alleging that she failed to comply with her signed contract and pay the outstanding balance for her lip injection treatments, totaling $2,449. Court documents reveal that the 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' alum paid the $400 down payment and a $49 setup fee but did not complete the subsequent $200 monthly payments for the following 10 months.

According to the U.S. Sun, Monica is now ordered to pay ten times the original amount. She must pay 18 percent annual interest on the initial $2,000. Additionally, the former Bravo star is required to cover The Beauty Lab + Laser's attorney fees, amounting to $31,550.

A judge has ruled in Heather Gay's favor (Instagram/@heathergay)

How a $2,000 bill turned into a $35,000 debt for 'RHOSLC' star Monica Garcia

Monica was originally supposed to pay a $2K bill but now owes $35K due to the court's judgment. Legal fees and Monica’s countersuit likely contributed to the increase. After being sued, the 'RHOSLC' star countersued Beauty Lab + Laser in November 2023 for breach of independent duty of care, breach of contract, and breach of good faith and fair dealing.

'RHOSLC' star Monica Garcia countersued Beauty Lab + Laser in November 2023 (Instagram/@monicanikigarcia)

'RHOBH' star Sutton Stracke's 'nail salon' comment on Monica Garcia

It seems Monica is feeling cornered after a recent comment made about her by 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Sutton Stracke. During an appearance on MTV UK's digital game show 'Who Even Am I?', alongside 'RHOSLC' star Lisa Barlow, Sutton revealed that Monica "scares" her. Explaining her comment, Sutton said, "I feel like she works at a nail salon or something," adding, "There’s something about her." It seems her statement was a subtle jab, implying that Monica is a gossip.