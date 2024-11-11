'RHOC' star Jennifer Pedranti reveals hot take on current relationships

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA: 'Real Housewives of Orange County' star Jennifer Pedranti is taking the high road amid ongoing drama between fellow cast members Alexis Bellino and Shannon Beador. In a recent Q&A session on her Instagram story, Jennifer addressed questions about where she stands with Shannon and how she balances her friendships with both Alexis and Shannon. Her response was filled with positivity toward them both.

Jennifer shared that Alexis has been a supportive friend since they met, and she holds a deep affection for Shannon. Commenting on the ongoing feud, Jennifer wrote, "I'm not getting in the middle of this," expressing her desire for the tension to resolve. "Alexis is happy, Shannon is thriving," she added, emphasizing there's no "mean girl" energy involved. She concluded by wishing both friends the best, making it clear that she intends to maintain a cordial relationship with both of her friends rather than taking sides and getting her hands dirty.

In a recent Q&A session on her Instagram story, 'RHOC' star Jennifer Pedranti addressed questions about Shannon Beador and Alexis Bellino (Instagram/@jennifer.pedranti)

Why are 'RHOC' stars Alexis Bellino and Shannon Beador feuding?

The ongoing feud between Alexis Bellino and Shannon Beador seems rooted in issues involving both their past and present partners. Alexis’ ex-husband, Jim Bellino filed a defamation lawsuit against Shannon and 'RHOC' star Tamra Judge in 2018, while Shannon’s ex, John Janssen, filed a separate lawsuit over money he allegedly gave Shannon for a facelift during their relationship. Although Alexis denies involvement in either lawsuit, Shannon sees things differently.

Allegedly, Alexis sent a message to Shannon, warning her that an attorney would be suing both her and Tamra. In response, Shannon claims, "Alexis denies that she was involved at all, but she did send a cease-and-desist type letter to me. And I have it. So you did."

'RHOC' star Alexis Bellino and Shannon Beador are feuding due to their past and present partners (Instagram/@alexis_bellino, @shannonbeador)

Jennifer Pedranti shares update on relationship with 'RHONJ' star Teresa Giudice

Speaking about her relationship with 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star Teresa Giudice on her Instagram story, Jennifer revealed that they haven't spoken in a while. However, their bond remains strong. She shared, "When all the stuff with Ryan and Tamra happened, she and Luis Ruelas reached out in support. I don't forget things like that."

Jennifer Pedranti speaks about her relationship with 'RHONJ' star Teresa Giudice (Instagram/@jennifer.pedranti)

'RHOC' star Jennifer Pedranti plans wedding with Ryan Boyajian during legal dispute with ex-husband

Jennifer began dating Ryan Boyajian four years ago after they first crossed paths in September 2020. The couple got engaged during 'RHOC' Season 18 and are now planning a summer wedding in mid-2025. This positive chapter comes amid Jennifer's ongoing divorce battle with her ex-husband, William Pedranti.

William has filed to end Jennifer's spousal support and reduce child support payments. Under their current agreement, William pays Jennifer $1,735 per month in spousal support and $4,674 per month in child support. He also committed to a $267,000 lump sum to equalize the division of their community assets.