What happened between Meredith Marks and Whitney Rose? 'RHOSLC' Season 5 star's startling accusation stirs drama

'RHOSLC' Season 5 star Meredith Marks makes shocking accusation against costar Whitney Rose

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH: The 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 5 premiered with a fresh start of the Bravo stars enjoying Lisa Barlow's snow-filled extravaganza. However, things started to get messy as the housewives tried to talk to each other. Meredith Marks has been simmering with unresolved tension toward Whitney Rose ready to unleash her outrage at the right moment.

However, Meredith started attacking Whitney and accused the co-star of stealing her business ideas. Bravo show star claimed that Whitney launched her jewelry line soon after the success of her luxury business venture. Meredith also claimed that it was her idea to launch a bath bomb business that Whitney introduced three months earlier.

Meredith accused, "You did jewelry last year, you launched bath this year after I said I was doing it." She added, "What is your problem with me?" However, Whitney was left quite surprised by Meredith's accusation and insisted that she had no problem with her adding, "I think that you’re reading way too much into this." However, Lisa was not ready to forget the drama until Whitney apologized.

Whitney Rose's lies drive a wedge between her and 'RHOSLC' Season 5 costars

Whitney Rose finds herself isolated from her costars in the premiere episode of 'RHOSLC' Season 5. During a dinner at Lisa Barlow's party, Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow, and Heather Gay teamed up to confront Whitney with accusations of past deceit. Whitney's betrayal, particularly after allegedly stealing Meredith's business ideas, has cost her the trust and friendship of those closest to her.

To make matters worse, Whitney intensified the drama by branding Lisa as the show's new villain, labeling her a 'liar' and 'narcissist.' The explosive remarks pushed Lisa and the others to their breaking point, leading to Whitney's dramatic kick out of the party.

Mary Cosby takes a dig at Meredith Marks amid Whitney Rose feud

'RHOSLC' Season 5 star Mary Cosby has recently found a new friendship with Whitney Rose and made sure to support her co-star at every step. During Meredith Marks and Whitney's drama, Mary backed her new BFF and took a slight dig at Meredith. Mary dished a very fitting commentary on the bath bomb feud and said, "I don’t trust baths like I don’t sit in bathtubs."

She added, "I don't want a yeast infection, just saying." Mary played the role of instigator in the brewing feud between Whitney and Heather, subtly passing along the incriminating details Heather and Lisa confided in her. Along with Whitney, Mary has also found herself on shaky ground, losing the trust of her friends in the process.

