'RHOSLC' pot-stirrer Heather Gay just couldn't help ruining Angie Katsanevas's epic mafia party

'RHOSLC' star Angie Katsanevas's mafia-themed anniversary party was a total disaster

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH: The 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 5 star Angie Katsanevas hosted an extravagant mafia-themed party that spiraled into unnecessary chaos. Heather Gay took on the role of the pot stirrer, igniting a heated feud between Angie and Lisa Barlow that overshadowed the celebration.

Angie's frustration intensified when she learned that Heather was backing Lisa. Earlier, Angie had taken a jab at Lisa's parenting style, claiming she wasn't strict enough because her son spent all his time gaming. While there was some truth to Angie's accusation, Heather and Lisa's dramatic reactions felt disproportionately overblown, turning a simple comment into a full-blown clash.

Additionally, the timing of Heather and Lisa's confrontation couldn't have been worse. Their decision to air grievances during Angie's mafia-themed anniversary party not only disrupted the festive atmosphere but also tarnished what should have been a joyous occasion shared with friends and family. Instead of celebrating Angie's milestone, the night devolved into a dramatic showdown, leaving everyone wondering if the fun was worth the fallout.

Is Heather Gay the real 'pot-stirrer' of 'RHOSLC' Season 5?

'RHOSLC' Season 5 star Heather Gay may be known as the ultimate 'pot-stirrer,' but Bronwyn Newport has officially snatched the crown for stirring the most drama this time. While Heather backed Lisa Barlow in her ongoing feud with Angie Katsanevas, Bronwyn set the whole conflict in motion.

However, Bronwyn didn't stop there, she also ignited the flames between Mary Cosby and Heather, turning Angie's party into a chaotic battleground. With tensions running high, it seems Bronwyn is mastering the art of drama in this latest installment!

'RHOSLC' star Angie Katsanevas defends her mom-shaming comment

'RHOSLC' star Angie Katsanevas has recently defended her comments in the 'Aftershow' segment of Bravo to clarify her previous comments, asserting that she never labeled Lisa Barlow a bad mom. However, Angie didn't hold back when criticizing Lisa for dragging her daughter, Elektra, into their ongoing drama.

Angie's mom-shaming comment came after Lisa accused Angie of using Elektra as a convenient excuse for cutting off their once-regular phone chats. Angie countered, explaining that her dedication to those conversations had left her feeling disconnected from her own family, which understandably frustrated her and fueled her remarks about Lisa's parenting.

Lisa Barlow and Angie Katsanevas spark a social media feud

'RHOLSC' stars Lisa Barlow and Angie Katsanevas sabotaged friendship also reflected on social media. Lisa recently shared side-by-side photos of herself and Angie apparently wearing the same heart-shaped earrings on camera. She noted in the caption, "Not me being inspirational."

However, Angie didn't hold back and responded with a subtle dig at Lisa's business, "Yes, you also inspired me to use my own money to grow my business instead of taking out millions of dollars in 'loans' from gentleman in Park City and never paying them back." She added, "By the way I borrowed these earrings from Elektra. She got them on Amazon for $12.99. Glad you got them too."

Catch the drama of 'RHOSLC' Season 5 on Wednesdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.