Handbags at Dawn: 'RHOSLC' star Lisa Barlow's 'fake' lawsuit fracas descends into 'violence'

'RHOSLC' star Lisa Barlow demands an apology from Whitney Rose

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH: Tension between Lisa Barlow and Whitney Rose has reached a boiling point, with Lisa threatening legal action over a dramatic jewelry scandal. What initially began as a personal rivalry has now spiraled into an all-out war, drawing in their husbands and culminating in a physical confrontation. However, Lisa's lawsuit threat was fake and was just to scare Whitney.

The drama erupted when Whitney confronted Lisa, alleging she was behind the whispers suggesting that Whitney was reselling Alibaba jewelry under her PRISM brand. Whitney's fiery accusation caught Lisa off guard, igniting a fierce reaction. Determined to clear her name, Lisa quickly turned to her personal investigator, hoping to uncover the truth behind the rumors.

However, it has lately become apparent that the entire situation might be more of a staged spectacle. A viral photo surfaced, showcasing a striking resemblance between some of Whitney's PRISM jewelry and items available on Alibaba. Despite the mounting evidence, it seems Whitney might be playing her own game, intentionally escalating the feud to cover her scandal. As the husbands weigh in in the preview of the upcoming episode, tensions only heighten, setting the stage for what promises to be a tumultuous season filled with shocking twists and heated confrontations.

'RHOSLC' star Lisa Barlow and Whitney Rose feud turned physical (@bravo)

'RHOSLC' star Lisa Barlow asks Whitney Rose for an apology

The 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star Lisa Barlow has notified Whitney Rose, demanding an apology for accusing her of fabricating evidence to undermine her PRISM jewelry brand. Lisa didn't hold back, announcing that she plans to send Whitney the bill for her investigative and legal expenses, a bold move that adds fuel to the fire.

However, Whitney sees things differently, interpreting Lisa's fierce reaction as a clear indication of her guilt. The tension between the two is palpable, setting the stage for an explosive showdown as both women stand firm in their beliefs.

'RHOSLC' star Lisa Barlow asks Whitney Rose for an apology (@bravo)

Does Whitney Rose buy her PRISM jewelry from Alibaba?

'RHOSLC' Season 5 star Whitney Rose has passionately defended her business practices amidst swirling accusations. She has firmly dismissed claims that she sources her jewelry from Alibaba. The Bravo star has claimed that her team works exclusively with curated vendors.

Meanwhile, Whitney's narrative is complicated by mounting evidence that seems to contradict her claims. As screenshots and photos circulate online, many fans are left questioning the integrity of her statements.

'RHOSLC' Season 5 star Whitney Rose accused of buying jewelry from Alibaba (@bravo)

Catch the thrilling drama of 'RHOSLC' Season 5 on Wednesdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.