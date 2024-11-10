'RHOSLC' alum Monica Garcia slapped with charges after $35,000 cosmetic fiasco

SALT CAKE CITY, UTAH: 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' alum Monica Garcia has landed in legal trouble! A Utah judge has recently ordered her to pay $35,000 to Heather Gay's company Beauty Lab, after failing to pay for lip injections she received in 2023. According to court documents obtained by The US Sun, Heather's Spa submitted a proposed judgment on October 22, which was approved by a judge. The final verdict was issued on Monday, November 4, ordering Monica to pay a total of $35,853.60 to Heather's Beauty Lab.

In addition to the $2,000 for her services, which consists of an 18 percent annual pre-judgment interest totaling $1,683.62 from 2020 to 2024, Monica has been ordered to cover $604.98 in costs and fees related to the lawsuit. Furthermore, she will be responsible for paying Beauty Lab's attorney fees, which amount to $31,550. “Plaintiff is entitled to recover all future collection costs, court costs, and attorney’s fees incurred in enforcing and collecting this judgment," the documents state. Heather's Spa can also charge 18 percent on the remaining amount until it is fully paid.

'RHOSLC' alum Monica Garcia challenges the judge's ruling

Shortly after, Monica Garcia took legal action and submitted a reply to the judge's order to cover Heather's attorney fees. In her filing, she claimed that the requested amount is “greatly excessive" compared "to the amount in dispute in this action."

The judge declined the request made by Monica's attorney Larry Reed. However, it seems like Monica and Larry will be trying their best to turn the thing in their favor. “An appeal will be filed. We are confident,” Larry told the media publication.

When did Heather Gay's company sue Monica Garcia?

'RHOSLC' star Heather Gay's company Beauty Lab which has two locations in Utah, filed a lawsuit against Monica Garcia in August 2023 for violating a contract and failing to uphold the covenant of good faith and fair dealing.

Later, Monica filed a countersuit against the beauty company, alleging that they gave her a “botched” lip and nose job. According to Monica's filing, she only paid a $400 deposit and a $49 setup fee for the cosmetic procedures, claiming that the filler was used "negligently given” and “did not have the intended, promised result.”

When the beauty spa reached out to Monica to control the “damage" and fix her botched plastic surgery, she decided to get the corrections done from some other place. In addition to legal fees, pre-judgment and post-judgment interest, and other remedies, Monica requested the court to determine a specific amount for “consequential damages” not exceeding $50, 000.