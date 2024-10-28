'RHOP' star Ashley Darby says she's working her 'b*** off' as lifestyle takes a nose dive following separation

'RHOP' star and mother of two, Ashley Darby, is juggling her divorce while managing her career

POTOMAC, MARYLAND: In the latest episode of 'The Real Housewives of Potomac', Ashley Darby is showcasing her dedication to providing for her family, which has contributed to the growth of her empire. In Season 9, Episode 4, a working mother of two young children—Dean, 5, and Dylan, 3—revealed that she has no intention of slowing down as she embarks on a new phase of her life.

The former Miss DC stated that she has to continue making money, particularly in light of her protracted divorce from realtor and estranged husband, Michael Darby. “I’m busting my b***s over here, OK?” Ashley stated in her confessional.

'RHOP' Season 9 star Ashley Darby opened up about her financial struggles (@bravo)

'RHOP' Season 9 star Ashley Darby is hosting drag shows to pay bills

While on a girls' trip to Mia Thornton's vacation house in Lake Norman, North Carolina, to celebrate Wendy Osefo's 40th birthday, Ashley spoke with Brandt, her charitable event organizer. This was a preview of what the businesswoman had in store for the future.

She went on to tell producers: "I’m working really hard to create income so that I can maintain my lifestyle. I’m out here hosting drag shows; I’m hosting live shows; I’m doing whatever I can as a working mom to make sure that, you know, we stay up here."

'RHOP' alum Ashley spent part of last year presenting her coast-to-coast Wives Drag Brunch Tour across the US, stopping in Minneapolis, Chicago, Phoenix, Fort Lauderdale, Boston, and New York City, according to her Instagram profile. The recent episode of 'RHOP' featured a clip from one of the drag acts and brief footage of Ashley bouncing at an Improv comedy club.

'RHOP' Season 9 star Ashley Darby hosts drag shows Instagram/@ashleyboalchdarby)

'RHOP' co-stars Gizelle Bryant and Ashley Darby's GnA is still a work in progress after years

And then there's the successful fashion company GnA, which is owned by Ashley and Gizelle Bryant. The duo dedicated a significant portion of 'RHOP' Season 8 to refining their fashion line, which Gizelle once described as a hybrid of Lululemon and Rihanna's Savage X Fenty.

The GnA website offers a variety of sportswear, from hoodies to baseball caps. The brand has enjoyed significant success, including a fashion show that drew criticism from Grand Dame Karen Huger. However, as mentioned in Season 9, GnA is a brand that continues to evolve.

In Episode 2, Gizelle revealed that she organized a charity event with the National Brain Tumor Society to make the brand a bit more "meaningful" after her father, Curtis Graves, died. Ashley and Gizelle notably threw out guests including Jassi Rideaux, Keiarna Stewart, and Stacey Rusch at that same party. Fans eagerly anticipate the next move by Ashley and the others.

'RHOP' co-stars Gizelle Bryant and Ashley Darby created GnA brand (@Bravotv)

Ashley Darby struggling as Michael Darby pulls the plug

It also looks like Michael canceled Ashley's Uber Eats card, forcing her to work even harder to support herself with TikTok and producing drag events. After the divorce, Ashley said she was unable to buy food or even get a home in her name.

'RHOP' star Ashley Darby faces financial struggles after separating from Michael Darby (YouTube/@bravo)

'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 9 airs on Sundays on Bravo at 8 PM ET.