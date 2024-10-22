'RHOP' star Mia Thornton clears the air on boyfriend Incognito amid cheating rumors

‘RHOP’ Season 9 star Mia Thornton and her boyfriend Incognito have been together since the fall of 2023

POTOMAC, MARYLAND: Mia Thornton is standing by her boyfriend, Incognito! During the third episode of 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 9, Jacqueline Blake alleged that Incognito pursued a romance with her after Mia and he ended their relationship. However, the two were never in a relationship. “Inc and Mia were pretty wild together, living this kind of rebel lifestyle. Now, I thought this was kind of weird, but after they split up because Mia wasn’t available, he was asking me out for, like, dinner," Jacqueline shared in a private confessional. “

Jacqueline also alleged that she decided to turn down Incognito's offer due to her close friendship with Mia. “I kind of was like. let me stay away. Cause I don’t want those problems," she further added. Recently, Mia took to her Instagram page and addressed her relationship status with her boyfriend Incognito amid the cheating claims. "Inc has not and would never have relations with any of my friends. If he was reaching out, he was trying to get to me, Period," she wrote. The Bravo housewife added, "And no I don't have any relations with anyone other than my man. I'm just not that girl anymore."

'RHOP' star Mia Thornton supports her beau Incognito on Instagram (Instagram/@miathornton, @datboyinc)

How did Mia Thornton and Incognito meet?

Mia Thornton and her boyfriend Incognito first met as students at a high school in Columbus, Georgia. “Inc and I are high school sweethearts. We dated into our young adolescent adulthood," she shared on the reality show.

At that point, the couple decided to move to Charlotte, North Carolina, after being together for three and a half years. However, when Incognito relocated to Georgia for work, it ultimately led to the end of his relationship with Mia. After her split from Incognito, Mia met Gordon Thornton. Despite parting ways, Mia and Incognito stayed in touch with each other for years as they were good friends before things turned romantic between them.

'RHOP' star Mia Thornton and her boyfriend Incognito first met as students at a high school in Columbus, Georgia (Instagram/@mrsmiathornton)

'RHOP' star Mia Thornton and Incognito went Instagram official in 2023

'RHOP' star Mia Thornton who has been dating Incognito since the fall of 2023, made her romance with her beau Instagram official on New Year's Eve in 2023. She then shared a sweet snapshot of herself and her boyfriend on her Instagram. "4.4.4. #2024 Let’s Go!" she captioned the post.

Incognito also shared the same snap on his Instagram feed with a caption that read, "Today is special [Mia], it's been two decades since we celebrated my birthday together‼️ If only the world could see how we brought it in lol, cheers to our happily ever after." As of now, Incognito and Mia Thornton are not engaged. While making an appearance on BravoCon in 2023, Mia confirmed the same by saying, "I am not engaged, I am committed, yes."

Are Mia Thornton and Gordon Thornton divorced?

While Mia Thornton may be dating Incognito, she is still legally married to her husband Gordon Thornton. During an episode of 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Mia shared, "We're separated."

Mia later disclosed that she and Gordon parted ways in June 2023, noting that their separation was an amicable decision. The couple shares two children: a 9-year-old son, Jeremiah, and a 7-year-old daughter, Juliana.