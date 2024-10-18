'RHOP' star Mia Thornton delivers scathing two-word description of soon-to-be ex-husband Gordon

POTOMAC, MARYLAND: The 'Real Housewives of Potomac' star Mia Thornton, 39, has shared a glimpse of her troubling past with her soon-to-be ex-husband, Gordon Thornton, 72, amid their ongoing divorce battle. The couple secretly split in July 2023, and earlier this year, Mia filed for divorce. She claimed that the decision came after Gordon slammed her character in an interview. However, several shocking truths contributed to their ultimate separation.

Taking to Instagram, Mia opened up about her tumultuous past in a vulnerable and explosive way. In her post, she began, "Tired of protecting." She went on to disclose key details about the true nature of her relationship with Gordon. Mia revealed that Gordon found her at The Men's Club Charlotte when she was only 19, calling herself the "fresh bait" for someone who "masterminded and manipulated" her into believing he was a successful man.

Mia shared that she tried to distance herself from him, but he would show up at her place unannounced. This continued for years until she managed to break free. She emphasized that her husband never stopped his lavish spending. The 'RHOP' star also noted that he didn’t know when to stop "buying women."

In a shocking revelation, Mia disclosed that Gordon was found kissing her friend, which led her to realize she didn't deserve that life. This realization prompted her to rekindle her spark with an old flame. However, matters escalated as Gordon became "abusive and threatened my existence." He also begged her to stay and confessed that he was bankrupt. Mia initially decided to stick by him but later endured financial distress and years of abuse.

Mia revealed that Gordon threatened her multiple times when she attempted to leave him. Now that she is finally heading for divorce, she ends her powerful message by stating that Gordon is a "predator" who pays for sexual favors and preys on young women. She also described him as a master manipulator who tricks women into becoming his sex slaves.

'RHOP' Star Mia Thornton has previously delivered a contrasting story about her marriage to Gordon Thornton

After 'RHOP' star Mia’s bombshell revelations, it seems her narrative about her troublesome past has changed over the years. Previously, Mia had an objectively different view of Gordon, where she would proudly speak about their relationship. However, her narrative has changed drastically since their split. Amid the divorce battle, Mia has faced criticism for leaving Gordon now that his business is failing. Moreover, there have been allegations of Mia cheating on Gordon with her new boyfriend.

Gordon Thornton is seeking alimony from Mia Thornton

On Thursday, October 17, Mia tweeted a message that hinted Gordon is likely seeking alimony. Her tweet read, "Should a wife who worked throughout her entire marriage be responsible for paying her soon-to-be ex-husband alimony because he’s 30+ years older than her and says he can’t find a job?" The message seems quite clear, indicating her current situation. Although Mia did not specify whom she was referring to, Gordon's financial troubles make it evident that he may be seeking monetary support.

Mia Thornton has moved on with her high school sweetheart

Since her separation from Gordon, Mia has moved on with her high school sweetheart, Incognito, also known as Inc. He is a radio personality, and the couple has been together since the fall of 2023. They even announced their relationship on New Year's Eve on Instagram. With their relationship going strong, the lovebirds are not yet engaged but are committed to each other.