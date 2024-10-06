'RHOP' stars Karen Huger and Wendy Osefo hoped to bury their feud, but ended up making it so much worse

'RHOP' Season 9 stars Karen Huger and Wendy Osefo's friendship land in trouble

POTOMAC, MARYLAND: The 'Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 9 stars Karen Huger and Wendy Osefo's close friendship has recently fallen apart with a snarky comment. Wendy felt wounded and disheartened after Karen labeled her self-absorbed, leaving their friendship hanging by a thread. The trailer for the upcoming season has reflected on the heated argument between Karen and Wendy which jeopardized their friendship. The duo were enjoying a party when Mia Thornton revealed Karen's shady comment about Wendy. She was left stunned by the betrayal and tried to defend herself from the accusation.

In an attempt to mend their fractured friendship, Karen and Wendy decided to grab lunch together, hoping to resolve their differences. However, the meeting only deepened the rift between them. Karen’s reluctance to own up to her biting comment left Wendy even more frustrated, making the tension thicker than ever. Wendy slammed Karen claiming, "I have always held you down, off and on camera," adding, "I wouldn’t have expected that from you."

'RHOP' Season 9 stars Karen Huger and Wendy Osefo's friendship landed in trouble (YouTube/@bravo)

'RHOP' star Karen Huger steals Wendy Osefo's business idea

'RHOP' star Wendy Osefo reached out to Karen Huger for a suggestion for her new candle line, sharing her ambitious vision of becoming the Black Martha Stewart with her brand, Onyi Home Essentials. While Karen supported Wendy's entrepreneurial spirit, it seemed that inspiration crossed a line, as Wendy felt Karen may have lifted her idea for herself.

In the previous season of the Bravo show, Karen announced that she had decided to expand her venture La'Dame, and would include candles and aromatherapy. However, Wendy was left disappointed about Karen's betrayal, the latter insisted that their products were totally different. Karen claimed, "The La'Dame candle is a three-wick candle, and hers is a one-wick candle. So mine can cover the area of a larger space, if you will."

'RHOP' star Karen Huger steals Wendy Osefo's business idea (YouTube/@bravo)

Wendy Osefo's husband's cheating rumor brings her closer to Karen Huger

'RHOP' star Wendy Osefo faced sabotaging rumors about her husband, Eddie Osefo. Eddie was accused of cheating on Wendy and fathering a baby with a co-worker. However, Karen Huger proved to be a true friend of Wendy's in hard times and backed her.

Karen addressed the rumors and stated that she holds a respect for Wendy and Eddie, emphasizing that they care for each other deeply. Even with their differences, Karen referred to Wendy as her 'good friend,' and her support has indeed become the new basis for their friendship.

Wendy Osefo's husband's cheating rumor brings her closer to Karen Huger (Instagram/@wendyosefo)

'RHOP' Season 9 will premiere on Sunday, October 6 at 8 pm ET on Bravo.